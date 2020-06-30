Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli also said that the Adelaide Test instilled belief in the Indian team that they could chase down any target.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli recalled the first Test between India and Australia in 2014 at Adelaide and termed it as an extremely important encounter.

Incidentally, the game was also the first occasion Virat Kohli led India in the longest format. The current Indian captain took to Twitter to express his nostalgia, stating that Indian cricket changed from that point as that Test helped instill the faith that they could win from any position.

"Throwback to this very special and important Test in our journey as the Test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too," Kohli said in a tweet along with a photo from the game. Although we didn't cross the line being so close, it taught us that anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a Test side," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Virat Kohli scored a hundred in both innings of that Test

With MS Dhoni not being fit for the first Test, Virat Kohli was handed the reins of the Indian team. The latter led by example and scored hundreds in both innings.

After being set a 364-run target on the last day, Virat Kohli motivated himself and the Indian team to go for the chase, rather than just playing for the draw. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper's hundred in the second innings, along with Murali Vijay's 99 had put India in a great position to chase down the target.

However, a flurry of wickets towards the end meant that India fell short by 43 runs.

Despite the result not going in India's favour, Virat Kohli has since maintained that the Adelaide Test was the one of the main reasons why India became a team that was capable of beating any outfit, away from home.

India ended up losing that series in 2014 2-0, although they made massive amends the next time they toured Australia, registering a 2-1 triumph in 2018-19.