Adelaide Strikers defeat Brisbane Heat by 82 runs, Alex Carey stars with 101

Adelaide Strikers defeated Brisbane Heat by 82 runs in the latest BBL encounter. With only a handful of games remaining in the group stage, the Heat are now likely to find it hard to finish in the BBL playoff spots.

Alex Carey's brilliant 101 set up the win for his team. Marnus Labuschagne had put down a sitter when Carey was on 26. That proved to be decisive as the wicket-keeper batsman smashed the second ton of his BBL career to guide the Strikers to a massive total of 197-5. In reply, Chris Lynn and his men were bowled out for 115.

Brief BBL score: Adelaide Strikers 197-5 (Carey 101, Labuschagne 2-20). Brisbane Heat 115 all out in 17.3 overs (Labuschagne 28, Agar 4-27). Adelaide Strikers won by 82 runs.

Wes Agar stars with a 4-wicket haul for Adelaide Strikers

Chasing 198 for the win, Brisbane Heat needed quick runs. However, Wes Agar dismissed Chris Lynn in the third over for 17. Marnus Labuschangne and Joe Denly formed a partnership after that, and the Heat were 55-1 in 7 overs. Returning for his second spell, Agar then got Labuschagne and Denly in the same over to break the back of the Brisbane Heat innings.

Wes Agar gets his 19th wicket of #BBL10... and it's the big one of Marnus Labuschagne 🔥 pic.twitter.com/buPoNYSEG4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2021

After the two-wicket over, the Heat never looked like they were in the chase as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. The Brisbane-based outfit took the BBL Power Surge early in the 11th over.

But they had a disastrous two overs as they lost two wickets and could manage only 12 runs. After 12 overs, the Heat were reeling at 80-5 with another 118 runs needed off 48 balls. As expected, they folded soon and could muster only 115 runs to give the Strikers a comfortable win.

Alex Carey's 101 carries Adelaide Strikers to their 6th BBL win

Earlier, Adelaide Strikers won the toss and batted first. Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald were off to a flyer as the opening pair added 66 in the first six overs. Labuschagne dismissed Weatherald as he was caught at mid-wicket for a well-made 36 off 18 balls. Travis Head then started well, and the Strikers raced to 104-1 in 10 overs.

Marnus Labuschagne then dismissed Travis Head for 25 in the 13th over. However, Carey kept carrying on and reached his 50 in 38 balls. Adelaide Strikers took the BBL Power Surge in the 15th over. But the Heat were able to keep things tight as they conceded 17 off the two Power Surge overs.

CRUNCHED! Alex Carey is putting the foot down in Adelaide!



Tune in on Fox, Seven or Kayo: https://t.co/RR1ocXoo0u #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/bjxJWWrpuR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 21, 2021

The last four overs yielded 49 runs as Alex Carey launched an onslaught on Brisbane Heat bowlers. He reached his hundred in the final over with a scoop over fine leg. The captain was finally dismissed for 101 but not before setting up a massive score of 197 on the board which Brisbane Heat miserably failed to chase.