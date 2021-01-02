Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

The Sydney Sixers will play their second Big Bash League game in 24 hours when they face the Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Oval on Sunday.

The Sixers have been the in-form team this year and are currently second in the table with 16 points from 5 games. The side hasn’t lost a BBL 2020 clash since the opening day of the tournament and come into the clash after facing the Brisbane Heat.

The Sydney Sixers’ strength has been their batting, with the side scoring 160+ runs in all games they have played this season. Captain Daniel Hughes is the top run-getter for Sixers, aggregating 185 runs across 5 games.

Players like James Vince, Josh Phillipe and Jordan Silk have made useful contributions as well while Daniel Christian has played the all-rounder’s role perfectly.

The Adelaide Strikers come into the game after becoming the first team to be beaten by the Perth Scorchers in BBL 2020. An Alex Carey-led revival wasn’t enough to beat the Scorchers as they lost the game by 7 wickets.

The shock loss brought an end to the team's 2-game winning streak. The Adelaide Strikers are now 4th in the BBL 2020 table, with 13 points from 6 games. The team will be hoping that the top order can get amongst the runs, with the openers failing to impress in recent games.

However, their star-studded bowling attack featuring Wes Agar (11 wickets) and Peter Siddle (10 wickets) is capable of seeing the side through to victory.

The Adelaide Strikers were blown away by Daniel Christian the last time these two sides met this season. The Sydney Sixers scored 177/5 in the first innings, with Daniel Hughes (46*) and Daniel Christian (50) leading the charge.

They restricted the Adelaide Strikers to 139/7 with strong bowling performances and won the game by 38 runs.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match details

Date: January 3, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST/ 6:15 PM Local Time

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers weather report

While rain is predicted during the morning of the game, the weather is expected to hold up for the rest of this BBL clash. The average temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius, with high humidity and scattered clouds also expected.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 163 runs and the wicket generally favours the batsmen. Chasing has proven to be a slightly better option, with 2 teams out of 3 winning a BBL 2020 game while batting second.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers predicted XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jon Wells, Matt Short, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match prediction

Back-to-back games may prove to be too much for the Sydney Sixers to handle. The Adelaide Strikers will be favourites to win the game as their players will be more rested.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV