Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Adil Rashid's England Test Career So Far

Jonathan Northall
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
284   //    27 Jul 2018, 08:13 IST

Pakistan v England - 1st Test: Day Five
Adil Rashid's 5-64 against Pakistan in October 2015

The recall of Adil Rashid to the England Test squad for the First Test next week has split opinions across the UK. Rashid's recent form in white ball cricket had been a catalyst for National Selector Ed Smith to tap Rashid on the shoulder and ask him to return to Test cricket. Rashid turned his back on red ball cricket back in February for a white ball only contract with Yorkshire.

Rashid's inclusion in the Test squad for Edgbaston has caused a furore with Yorkshire, and their chief executive, Mark Arthur, was forthright in his comments. 'We're very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red ball cricket this season. Neither has he expressed a desire to do so. I hope that England know what they're doing to Adil and the county game.'

Michael Vaughan, ex-England and Yorkshire captain went further with his views. Known for his opinions, Vaughan went to Twitter to vent his frustration:

The question that needs to be answered is why the England selectors have felt the need to anger many connected to County cricket to bring Rashid back. Clearly, the thought of Joe Leach or Dom Bess facing India was too much to bear. Smith felt that Leach's lack of fitness and Bess' form did not warrant a place. However, Moeen Ali was recalled assumedly to play an all-rounder role with his finger spin complementing Rashid's leg spin.

The selection appears, on the face of it, to be a reaction to Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the Indian Test squad. With England having a dry summer, and wickets turning more than normal, Smith has selected Rashid on the hope that his white ball form will transcend into the longest form of the game.

Taking a look at Adil Rashid's Test career so far, the first thing that stands out is that he hasn't played a Test match in England. His ten Test matches have all been played in the UAE, Bangladesh and India. In a period spanning 14 months, from October 2015 to December 2016, Rashid featured in three series. In that time, the leg-spinner experienced just one win from ten matches.

Pakistan v England - 1st Test: Day One
Adil Rashid receiving his England cap from Michael Vaughan

His career started inauspiciously with a wicketless display of 0-163 from 34 overs in the first innings against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. The second innings was a different story and took 5-64 to help England bowl out Pakistan for 173. This bowling display is Rashid's only five-wicket all in the 18 times he had bowled.

In total, Rashid has 38 Test wickets for England at an average of 42.79. In three innings, he has been wicketless but has taken three four-wicket hauls in the last five innings. Rashid's last appearance came at Chepauk in December 2016 when he took 1-153 in the first innings of a massive defeat. India's total of 759/7 dec was spearheaded by Karun Nair's 303 not out.

One statistic that will please England is that Rashid has been successful against some of India's current squad. 45% of his Test wickets have come from current members of the current Test squad: Ravindra Jadeja four times; M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav all three times; Virat Kohli twice; KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane both once.

Rashid's 38 Test dismissals have mainly come through catches: 27 from fielders and three caught and bowled. Only one wicket has come from a stumping or clean bowled whereas five LBW decisions have come Rashid's way. Rashid claimed the prize wicket of Virat Kohli, at Rajkot, when the batsman trod on his stumps trying to pull a ball and was given out hit wicket.

There are no guarantees that Adil Rashid will be able to transition his form to the Test arena. The pressures created in ODI and T20 cricket are different from Tests and patience is very much a key to success. In the recent Test match between India and Afghanistan, the differences between the long and short forms of the game were apparent. Rashid Khan's ability to take wickets with the white ball is unquestionable. However, 34.5 overs at Bengalaru demonstrated how Rashid Khan needs to adapt as he finished with figures of 2-154.


Salisbury Eng Recall
Ian Salisbury

Looking back at previous leg-spinners for England, recent history has been scarce. Names such as Ian Salisbury, Chris Schofield and Scott Borthwick have unsuccessfully been tried and jettisoned from England teams. Rashid's name was added to this list but his reappearance gives the opportunity to climb the list of English leg-spinning wicket-takers. Another six wickets would get Rashid into the top five but would still be a long way from Doug Wright who took 108 wickets between 1938-1951.

The media frenzy won't help England, and Adil Rashid, as they prepare to take on the number one Test team in the ICC rankings. England are currently fifth, level on points with Sri Lanka, and would hope to beat India as the ICC Test Championship is just twelve months away. Pressure will be on Rashid when he finally bowls at Edgbaston, with the cynics waiting to jump on a bad performance. England's National Selector Ed Smith has put himself in a difficult position. If Rashid finds some turn, so will the Indian spinners. If not, Rashid could get hit all around the ground. Who would be a selector?



Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Adil Rashid
Jonathan Northall
CONTRIBUTOR
Writing my first cricket book. Will be published early 2019. Member of the Association of Cricket Statisticians and the Australian Cricket Society.
England vs India 2018: Nasser Hussain warns against Adil...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Adil Rashid's double-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 things to look forward to in upcoming...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for England in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd ODI: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
India-England Test XI of the modern era (last 25 years)
RELATED STORY
Adil Rashid on brink of a Test recall
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 10 players who are missing from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
IND 395/10
ESX 237/5 (58.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Essex trail India by 158 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us