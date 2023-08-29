"Advantage India" - Fans divided as Rahul Dravid confirms KL Rahul won’t play IND vs PAK in 2023 Asia Cup

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday, August 29, confirmed that KL Rahul won’t play the upcoming two group stage games in the 2023 Asia Cup as a precautionary measure for the ODI World Cup.

The development comes even as Rahul was recently seen batting and keeping in the nets during the ongoing five-day conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy in Alur, Bangalore.

The right-handed batter recently recovered from a thigh injury but sustained a slight niggle during his stint at the NCA for rehabilitation.

Dravid said, as quoted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India:

“KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the #AsiaCup2023”

Earlier this month, BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Rahul will be fit for the second or third game for the Asia Cup. He told the reporters:

“KL Rahul is carrying a niggle. But we expect him to get fit by the second or third game of the Asia Cup.”

Fans on X (previously known as Twitter) expressed mixed reactions to Rahul’s absence for the first two games against Pakistan and Nepal. One user wrote:

"Then why he is in team? Why we selected unfit players?"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Why KL Rahul is crucial for the Men in Blue ahead of the ODI World Cup

KL Rahul is a crucial cog in the wheel of Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup. The right-handed batter has amassed 742 runs in 18 ODIs at an average of 53, including eight half-centuries.

The wicketkeeper-batter has single-handedly won two ODIs for the Men in Blue earlier this year. He scored 64 off 103 and 75 off 91 against Sri Lanka and Australia, respectively.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has failed to deliver as a middle-order batter. At No.4, the left-handed batter has scored 106 runs in six games at an average of 21.20, including a solitary half-century. Shreyas Iyer is set to play at No.4 after recovering from a recurring back injury.

The 25-year-old, though, has established himself as a backup opener. He recently smashed three consecutive half-centuries against the West Indies.