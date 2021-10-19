Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup: Full list of Afghanistan players for T20 World Cup 2021

Afghanistan edged Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to receive direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been a part of the tournament since its inception, Afghanistan only made their debut in 2010 and have improved significantly since then.

The Afghan cricket team has been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 round. They will battle against India, Pakistan, New Zealand and two other qualifiers in the Super 12 matches.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials Watch: Afghan Cricket Fans share their thoughts and well-wishes for their national team participating at the #T20WC2021 Watch: Afghan Cricket Fans share their thoughts and well-wishes for their national team participating at the #T20WC2021. https://t.co/UK2bzYk7rS

While Afghanistan finished last in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, many fans believe the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit will put up a better show this time around.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named a star-studded squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 a few weeks ago. Here is the full list of Afghanistan players for the ICC T20 World Cup:

Afghanistan team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Fareed Ahmed, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and Usman Ghani.

Why is Rashid Khan not captaining Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Rashid Khan was supposed to lead the Afghanistan cricket team at T20 World Cup 2021

Rashid Khan is the biggest name present in the Afghanistan squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The leg-spinner was supposed to play the skipper's role for his country, but he stepped down as captain because the ACB announced the squad without taking his consent.

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media. I am taking the decision of stepping down of stepping down from the role as the captain of the Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately," Rashid Khan wrote in a tweet on September 9.

Also Read

Although Rashid Khan will not lead Afghanistan, he will be keen to bring his 'A' game to the table and ensure that the Afghan team performs well at the mega event.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Afghanistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals? Yes No 0 votes so far