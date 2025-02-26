Afghanistan vs England, 2025 Champions Trophy: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and ODI records

England will take on Afghanistan in the eighth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium. It is a virtual do-or-die encounter for both teams, who started their campaigns with a loss.

Ad

While Afghanistan suffered a huge defeat at the hands of South Africa, England lost to arch-rivals Australia in a high-scoring thriller. England will have a slight advantage because they played the match against Australia in Lahore, which is the venue for the upcoming game as well.

The conditions in Lahore are excellent for batters. Here's an in-depth look at the venue's pitch history and ODI records.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ODI records

Lahore has played host to 70 ODI matches. Teams batting first have won 35 times, while teams batting second have emerged victorious on 33 occasions. This indicates that the toss does not play much of a role at this venue.

Ad

Trending

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous ODI matches played in Lahore:

Matches played: 70

Won by teams batting first: 35

Won by teams batting second: 33

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 165 - Ben Duckett (ENG) vs Australia, 2025

Best bowling figures: 6/49 - Lance Klusener (SA) vs Sri Lanka, 1997

Highest team total: 375/3 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2015

Lowest team total: 75 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest successful run-chase: 356/5 - Australia vs England, 2025

Ad

Average first innings score: 256.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

High-scoring matches are a regularity at this stadium. The pitch is a dream for the batters and it would be no surprise if we witness another run-fest in Lahore.

Although Afghanistan defeat England in the 2023 ODI World Cup, they will find it challenging to keep their opponents down on a batting paradise during the upcoming match.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore last ODI

Australia defeated England by five wickets in the last ODI hosted by Lahore. It was the fourth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy played on February 22. Ben Duckett's 165 powered England to 351/8. In reply, Australia reached 356/5, thanks to Josh Inglis' century.

Ad

The batters hit 16 maximums while 13 wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking seven of them. Here is the summary:

Brief scores: Australia 356/5 (Josh Inglis 120*, Adil Rashid 1/47) beat England 351/8 (Ben Duckett 165, Ben Dwarshuis 3/66) by 5 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news