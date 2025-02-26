Afghanistan vs England, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Afghanistan will play their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against England on Wednesday, February 26. It is the second game for England as well, who suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in their opening fixture.

It is a virtual do-or-die situation for both nations. The loser of this match will have a negligible chance of qualifying for the semifinals. Thus, both Afghanistan and England will be desperate for a win in Lahore.

Ahead of the contest between England and Afghanistan, here's a look at the probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this 2025 Champions Trophy match.

Afghanistan vs England 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: Afghanistan vs England, Match 8, 2025 Champions Trophy.

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 26, 2025, 2:30 pm IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Afghanistan vs England pitch report

The pitch report for the match between Afghanistan and England will be broadcast live on TV shortly before the toss takes place in Lahore. The wicket should help the batters as Australia chased down 352 in the previous game hosted by this venue.

Afghanistan vs England weather forecast

A cloudy sky is expected for the contest between Afghanistan and England. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 24 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels likely to hover around 64%.

Afghanistan vs England probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Afghanistan vs England live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports Network, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Afghanistan: ATN (TV) and ICC.tv (Live streaming).

England: Sky Sports.

