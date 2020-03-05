Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020, 1st T20I | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Rashid Khan will be the player to watch out for in the series

In order to gear up for the approaching T20 World Cup in Australia, Afghanistan and Ireland will look to strengthen their bases as they are set to collide against each other in the shortest format of the game. This series will take place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, which is Afghanistan's adopted home venue.

The Blue Tigers will start as the favourites in this series because they have multiple T20 specialists like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Hazratullah Zazai in their squad. In fact, Zazai had blown away the Irish bowling attack the last time these two sides competed in a T20I series.

As Afghanistan face @Irelandcricket in the first T20I of IBA Cup 2020 on Friday, here is a look at the head to head record between both sides dominated by #AfghanAtalan. #AFGvIRE #IBACup2020 pic.twitter.com/6Q1hwLqI5A — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 4, 2020

Hence, Ireland will look to improve their performance from the last tour and give Asghar Afghan's side a run for their money in the upcoming matches. Andrew Balbirnie will lead the Irish team which consists of the likes of Paul Stirling, Kevin O' Brien, and Josh Little.

Stirling and O'Brien, two of the team's most experienced players, will have the onus of supporting Balbirnie in the leadership group besides contributing their bit in the batting and bowling departments. It will be interesting to see if the two Irish stars can inspire their side to a win in the three-match series.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team coaching staff led by head coach Lance Kluezner along with batting Coach HD Ackerman tested the team in many ways during the training camp in Greater Noida, India aimed the best possible preparation for the IBA T20I 2020 Cup against Ireland. pic.twitter.com/gFq0BOGDTv — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 3, 2020

Here is all you need to know about this match.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I match details

Venue: Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

Date: 6 March 2020

Advertisement

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

Where to watch the matches?

Afghanistan v Ireland 1st T20I will be telecast LIVE on the RTA Sports HD in Afghanistan.

Live stream details

The live stream for Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I will be available on rtasports.live.