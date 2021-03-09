Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Afghanistan suffered a morale-shattering defeat in the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium last week. The Asghar Afghan-led outfit could not get going with the bat in either of their innings. Barring Ibrahim Zadran, no other Afghan batsmen could score a half-century in the game.

The two teams will cross swords yet again at the same venue this week. Afghanistan will be keen to bounce back and level the series. Zimbabwe will look forward to continuing the momentum and completing a clean sweep in this 2-Test series.

Zimbabwe's fast-bowling attack was on fire in the opening Test match. Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, and Donald Tiripano combined forces to destroy the opposition batting. The three pacers scalped 16 Afghan wickets in the previous game.

Captain Sean Williams supported his fast bowlers' efforts perfectly with a century in the first innings. Williams was the lone centurion in the first Test. Batting at number four, Williams rescued the team from an early collapse and took them to a 250-run score. He aggregated 105 runs off 174 deliveries.

Williams will expect his top-order batsmen to improve their performance in the second Test match. Kevin Kasuza and Wesley Madhevere lost their wickets for a duck in the first innings, while Tarisai Musakanda and Ryan Burl could not touch double digits.

The duo of Kevin Kasuza and Prince Masavaure will have another chance to prove themselves in Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test

On the other hand, Afghanistan will try to start slow and score big. In the last Test, the Afghan team did not last for even 50 overs in either inning. Opening batsman Abdul Malik bagged a pair, and Rahmat Shah managed six runs in two innings.

Amir Hamza's bowling performance was the most significant positive for the Afghanistan team. The left-arm spinner accounted for six Zimbabwean wickets in the first innings.

Rashid Khan's fitness is an area of concern for Afghanistan. It will also be interesting to see if Asghar Afghan persists with one pacer and three spinners after looking at the Zimbabwe fast bowlers' success in the first match.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Match Details

Date: March 10-14, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Weather Report

The weather in Abu Dhabi will be sunny for the second Test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. The Sun will shine brightly in the sky on all five days of the game. The temperature is expected to stay around 27 degrees Celsius at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Pitch Report

Zimbabwean skipper Sean Williams pointed out the wicket in the first game assisted the spinners from one end and the pacers from the other. However, apart from Amir Hamza, no other spin bowler achieved much success.

The Zimbabwean team will have the advantage if a similar track like the first Test is on offer for the upcoming match. Fans should not expect a high-scoring contest after looking at the previous game between these two sides. Teams batting second have only won two out of the 14 Tests on this ground.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test probable XIs

Afghanistan: Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Afzar Zazai (wk), Asghar Afghan (c), Abdul Wasi/Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan.

England Legends: Prince Masavaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Match Prediction

Rashid Khan could be a game-changer in Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test

Rashid Khan's availability will determine Afghanistan's chances of winning the second Test. Rashid can not only make a difference with his bowling, but he can also contribute some crucial runs in the lower-middle order.

If Rashid Khan misses out, Zimbabwe will start as the favorites to record their first Test series win since 2011.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test live streaming details

Live stream of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test match will be available on FanCode. Unfortunately, this game will not be telecast on any television channel in India.