After showing concern for concussed Cameron Green, India unleash bouncer barrage at Australia A’s No. 11 Harry Conway

Day one of the three-day pink ball encounter between India and Australia A had no shortage of drama. However, India’s extreme reactions on a dominant day are sure to leave many perplexed. After showing genuine concern for a hurt Cameron Green, they proceeded to unsettle Australia A’s No. 11 Harry Conway with a number of short balls.

Navdeep Saini, in particular, went after Harry Conway’s throat, and the jack clearly wasn’t well equipped to handle it. Things were tougher for the Australia A No. 11 as he was facing the rising pink ball under lights.

Harry Conway came into bat after Australia A were reduced to 99 for 9 in the 31st over. Commentators Kerry O’Keeffe and Brendan Julian were not too impressed by India’s short-ball tactics.

Kerry O’Keeffe said:

“These are the toughest yards in cricket, pink ball, after 10 o’clock at night.”

Julian felt it was better had Australia A declared.

“It’s all about just getting hit at the moment and that's why you just declare, bring them in and say, ‘alright, let’s have a crack at them’,” he said.

Harry Conway struggled to fend off rising deliveries and was hit on the helmet by one from Mohammed Siraj. The visibly shaken No. 11 was run out a few balls later going for a non-existent second.

Harry Conway certainly didn't look very flash at the end after the blow on the helmet#AUSvIND #AUSAvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 11, 2020

Apart from his struggles against the short ball, he produced some hilarious batting moments out in the middle, including one where he ran way past the stumps after completing a single at the non-striker’s end.

Who is Harry Conway?

A 28-year-old medium pacer from New South Wales, Harry Conway has played 29 first class matches and has 78 wickets to his name at an average of 26.79. He averages merely 7.83 with the bat, which explains his struggles against India’s fast bowlers at Sydney.

In December last year, he picked up four wickets in an over in a Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland to finish with figures of 5 for 15 in 15 overs with eight maidens.