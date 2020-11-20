Ind vs Aus 2020: Mohammed Siraj's father passes away

Mohammed Ghouse, the father of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, the latter who is currently in Australia with the India team, passed away earlier today in Hyderabad due to a lung ailment.

Mohammed Siraj is currently in Sydney with the India squad preparing for the upcoming series against Australia, and heard the news after a training session today.

Unfortunately, Mohammed Siraj will be unable to travel to India to attend the last rites due to the quarantine rules in place in both India and Australia. The 26-year-old right arm pacer is part of the India squad for their upcoming four match test series against Australia.

'I lost the biggest support of my life' - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, who made his debut for India in a T20I against New Zealand, spoke to Sportstar about his father's passing, and said that it was his father's dream to watch his son play for India.

“My dad's wish was always this - mera beta, desh ka naam roshan karna (my son, you should make my country proud). And, I will do that for sure. It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country and I am glad that way I could realise that and bring joy for him," the pacer said.

The Royal Challengers of Bangalore bowler also said that he spoke with captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri about the news, and they are lending him great support.

"The coach Shastri Sir and captain Virat Kohli were informed about the news. They just told me to be bold and are lending all the support," he added.

Siraj has without a doubt been one of the most consistent bowlers in the Ranji Trophy in recent years, and his performances in the IPL have also been excellent. He broke multiple record in the recently concluded IPL 2020 with an incredible spell of 4-2-8-3 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mohammed Siraj undoubtedly has a lot of quality, and his father will no doubt have been proud of his achievements in cricket.

We at Sportskeeda hope that Siraj gets a chance to prove just how good he can be in the upcoming Test series against Australia.