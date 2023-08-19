"After that, we haven’t got a player like them"- Former Indian cricketer feels Rinku Singh can emulate Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni as finisher

Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More was delighted to see Rinku Singh make his international debut for India in the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, August 18.

Rinku played the role of a finisher to near-perfection for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 season, scoring 474 runs at a strike rate of almost 150. More feels the southpaw can become a mainstay in the middle order just like former greats Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, here's what Kiran More had to say about Rinku Singh's potential:

“I have been waiting for his opportunity in the Indian team. And that batting position, of No.5 and 6, he will perform well in that spot and can end up being a brilliant finisher. We all have seen MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. After that, we haven’t got a player like them. Rinku is also a brilliant fielder. And I have seen him in domestic cricket as well, he has improved a lot I feel."

Rinku Singh is 'tailor-made' for finisher's role: Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar was also present in the discussion and even he agreed with More about Rinku Singh becoming a significant part of India's future middle order. He has worked with Rinku for six years with KKR and feels that Rinku's presence could give captain Hardik Pandya the freedom to bat higher up the order.

On this, Nayar stated:

"With Hardik Pandya transforming into a role of a batter and playing higher up the order, you need someone down the order who can finish off the job for you. You did have someone like Axar Patel for it, but Rinku is tailor-made. That is why the outlook towards Rinku should be the same as we are looking towards Tilak."

Rinku Singh didn't get to bat in the first T20I, but will hope to showcase his skills with the willow in India's next game on Sunday.