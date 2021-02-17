"Ahmedabad is completely sold out" - Sourav Ganguly informs before historic pink-ball Test

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has informed that the tickets for the India vs England day/night Test in Ahmedabad have been sold out. Ganguly also mentioned that the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) would try its best to make it a memorable occasion for everyone involved.

The India vs England Test series has produced two lopsided contests. In the first Test, Joe Root's double century blew away the hosts, while Team India recorded their biggest win against England in the next game. The day/night in Ahmedabad Test will be crucial for both teams.

Sharing some details about the upcoming Ahmedabad Test match, Sourav Ganguly told Star Sports:

“Ahmedabad is completely sold out. I speak to Jay Shah and he's very keen on these Test matches. Just for him also cricket is coming back to Ahmedabad after six-seven years because they built the new stadium and I have told him we have set an example with pink-ball Test last year in Kolkata, so it cannot go beyond that and we want to see every seat and stand full. And that's what it is, the tickets have gone, as well as for the T20s which will follow the Tests."

#INDvENG | Get ready for the pink-ball Test at the iconic Moterahttps://t.co/mwj6OuTAlR — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) February 16, 2021

Sourav Ganguly has revolutionized Indian cricket during his brief run as the BCCI President. Under Ganguly's leadership, India hosted its first pink-ball Test in Kolkata. Last year, Team India played its first overseas day/night Test. IPL 2020 was also organised successfully in the UAE despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

I know the Gujarat Cricket Association will add a bit more to the cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Ahmedabad recently hosted the knockout phase of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Sourav Ganguly also reflected on the two Tests in Chennai. He admitted the BCCI was keen to allow the fans for the first match. However, the board agreed with TNCA to host the first Test behind closed doors.

Sourav Ganguly also spoke about GCA's plans for the historic pink-ball Test next week.

Advertisement

"I know the Gujarat Cricket Association will add a bit more to the cricket, not just with the game but a lot of other things around the game. It's going to be a great Test match for everyone. I think with Ahmedabad packed stadium in the next week will be another great sight for everyone," Sourav Ganguly added.