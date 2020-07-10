'Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the ODI team just like a fly is removed from milk' - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that Ajinkya Rahane was hard done by when he was dropped from the Indian ODI team.

He also wished that the gifted right-handed batsman gets another opportunity in ODI cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane gave a good account of himself while batting at No.4 in ODIs

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opined that Ajinkya Rahane got a raw deal when he was dropped from the Indian ODI team despite performing well at the crucial No. 4 slot. He reasoned that Rahane is a perfect fit in the batting order considering the orthodox manner in which the Indian team approaches ODI cricket.

Aakash Chopra put forth his views on Ajinkya Rahane's exclusion from the Indian ODI team while answering viewers' questions on his YouTube channel.

On being asked why Ajinkya Rahane lost his place in the Indian ODI team, Chopra responded that he was also not sure why that was the case even though the former's performances were quite good at the much-debated No. 4 position.

"His numbers at No. 4 were good. And at number 4, if you are giving good performances, consistently playing well and strike rate is also around 94, then why are you not giving him more chances?"

Aakash Chopra even went on to say that Ajinkya Rahane was given an unfair deal by being dropped unceremoniously.

"He was dropped all of a sudden, just like you remove a fly from milk. Why was something like that done? I feel he was hard done by."

The reputed commentator added that Ajinkya Rahane's sidelining would have been still understandable if India were playing ODI cricket with an all-attacking approach that is being followed by England currently, but that is not the way the team has been operating.

"If India had become like England, that they will score 350 in every match, that is the only way they will play, whether it goes their way of not. We didn't do like that. We still play cricket in the traditional orthodox way. We still build the innings and pick a team that can score around 325, so Ajinkya Rahane would have fitted in that."

Aakash Chopra hopes that Ajinkya Rahane is given another opportunity

Ajinkya Rahane has played 10 ODI matches at the No.4 spot since July 2015

Aakash Chopra iterated that the decision was unfair to Ajinkya Rahane as he was dropped from the ODI team when he was performing well.

"So, in my opinion it was slightly unfair to him because when he was dropped from the ODI team he was absolutely fine. So when you are not playing someone after he has done well, you are not doing the right thing."

Aakash Chopra signed off by hoping that Ajinkya Rahane gets another chance to showcase his wares in the Indian ODI lineup.

"In fact when he played in South Africa, there also he did well. I remember that, it was in 2018. He should get an opportunity again."

Ajinkya Rahane has amassed 411 runs in the 10 innings he has played at No.4 since July 2015, at an excellent average of 51.37 and an equally good strike rate of 96.0. This includes four half-centuries, with the Indian team securing a win in six of these ODI encounters.

Ajinkya Rahane scored 140 runs in the 6 matches he played in the ODI series against South Africa in 2018, at an average of 35.00 with a highest score of 79 runs.

