Ajinkya Rahane in line for ODI return against New Zealand

Shashwat.Kumar
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published Jan 14, 2020
Jan 14, 2020 IST

Ajinkya Rahane could return to the Indian ODI setup
Ajinkya Rahane could return to the Indian ODI setup

According to reports, the selection committee seems to have discussed the possibility of recalling Ajinkya Rahane to the 50-over fold for the series against New Zealand.

The Men In Blue are slated to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the Black Caps before the pair clash swords for a two-match Test series. The meeting, which took place on Sunday, was supposed to name the Indian squads for all formats. However, the committee decided to only release the T20I side, which included a return for Rohit Sharma after the opener was rested for the rubber against Sri Lanka.

Additionally, there have been numerous rumours regarding the reason behind the selection committee deferring the naming of the squad, with the Mumbai Mirror reporting that a potential ground could’ve been the recent injury suffered by Prithvi Shaw.

The Mumbaikar, who recently made his comeback after a retrospective doping ban, was in line for a spot in the Test team. However, a shoulder injury in the game in the Ranji Trophy against Karnataka meant that the selectors are having to sweat over his fitness.

As for Rahane, the top-order batsman’s last white-ball appearance for India came at Centurion against South Africa on the 16th of February, 2018. Despite not being a frequent fixture in the Men In Blue’s limited-overs sides, the Indian Test vice-captain boasts a respectable average of 35.26 in 90 ODIs and has notched up 3 hundreds and 24 fifties.  

New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in India 2020
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Big Bash League
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
