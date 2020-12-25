Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane has opened up on the run-out with Virat Kohli ahead of the Boxing Day Test match. Ajinkya Rahane admitted that the run-out was tough to take, as it shifted the momentum towards Australia.

Virat Kohli's run-out has been touted as one of the turning points of the Adelaide Test match. After looking in control for most of Day 1, the tables turned in the final session after a miscommunication between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane led to the wicket.

Speaking in a virtual press conference ahead of the 2nd India vs Australia Test, Ajinkya Rahane has admitted that the mix-up with Virat Kohli was unfortunate.

“Yeah it was, it was a really tough one. Obviously, we were going really well at the moment. The partnership was really good. I could actually see the momentum going towards Australia after the run-out.

Virat Kohli’s run out came at the worst moment for the Indian team. The skipper was batting on 74 and looked set to get his first hundred of 2020. However, the miscommunication with Ajinkya Rahane meant that he had to walk back to the pavilion. Virat Kohli’s departure also triggered a batting collapse for India, with the Indian team struggling to score runs after Kohli was run-out

Ajinkya Rahane reveals what he told Virat Kohli after the run-out incident

The miscommunication led to a set Virat Kohli's departure

The incident occurred during the last session of Day 1 when India looked in control of the first innings. Ajinkya Rahane pushed a delivery towards mid-off and immediately called for a single. Responding to his partner’s call, Virat Kohli duly obliged, before being hung out to dry by his teammate.

With the Indian skipper already halfway down the pitch, there was no way back for him after Ajinkya Rahane changed his mind on the run. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon completed the run-out, which lead to Virat Kohli departing the field after a well-made 180 ball 70.

During the press conference, Ajinkya Rahane shed light on what he said to Virat Kohli after the run-out.

"After the end of day’s play, I went and I said sorry to him (Virat Kohli). But he was all okay about it. We both understood that the situation we were in then, we were going really well. But such things happen in cricket. You got to respect that and move forward.”

Ajinkya Rahane will be looking to put the miscommunication behind him as he leads the Indian side during the Boxing Day Test. The stand-in skipper has big shoes to fill, with all eyes on India to see how they react after their disastrous 8-wicket loss to Australia at Adelaide.