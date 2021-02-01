Ajinkya Rahane opens up on Rahul Dravid's role in India's Test series win down under

Ajinkya Rahane admitted Rahul Dravid’s contribution played a huge role in India’s Test series win in Australia.

The 32-year explained how the former cricketer helps India’s youngsters, also shedding light on the role he plays at the NCA.

Many have pointed out to Rahul Dravid’s concerted efforts while mentoring India’s next crop of cricketers.

Dravid’s time with the U-19 team, India A and now with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has created a pool of youngsters for India to chose from, which proved to be a crucial part of their victory down under.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Ajinkya Rahane explained why Rahul Dravid deserves credit for India’s Test series win.

“I think Rahul bhai’s role was massive. We used to go to NCA before lockdown and if a guy like Rahul Dravid is there, you learn something every day.”

Numerous cricketers played under Rahul Dravid when he was U-19 or India A coach.

The likes of Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were some of them, and the trio’s efforts stood out throughout the Test series in Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane also expounded how Rahul Dravid’s mentorship has helped players like Navdeep Saini and Mayank Agarwal evolve into better cricketers.

“Rahul bhai plays a very big role. He was with the Under-19 team, then he was with India A, and now he is with the National Cricket Academy. (The system) has helped Mohammed Siraj, Saini. They have been on their toes and they did so well. Shubman Gill also, Mayank Agarwal. Before joining international cricket, he did so many tours with India A, got runs at the domestic level.”

Ajinkya Rahane talks about his relationship with Rahul Dravid

Rahane and Dravid share a close bond

Many have pointed out the similarities between Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Dravid.

Apart from being technically brilliant while batting, the duo is also similar in their calm approach on the field.

Admitting he texts Rahul Dravid occasionally, Ajinkya Rahane shared what the Indian legend told him during the Australia tour.

“We talk over the phone, exchange messages. He messaged me after the Melbourne match and immediately after the Brisbane match, saying how proud he was of the team.”