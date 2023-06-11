Ajinkya Rahane's 3 best knocks in a fourth innings of a Test

Ajinkya Rahane has made a splendid comeback to the Indian Test team. The veteran middle-order batsman narrowly missed scoring a century (was dismissed for 89) in India's first innings. During the knock, he became the first Indian batter to score a half-century in a WTC final and overall 13th Indian player to score 5000 Test runs.

ICC @ICC



#WTC23 | #AUSvIND The 13th Indian to get to 5000 Test runs The 13th Indian to get to 5000 Test runs 💪#WTC23 | #AUSvIND https://t.co/J8xz0tlsPd

The WTC final is delicately poised with India requiring 280 runs to win on the final day with seven wickets in hand. Ajinkya Rahane has added 71 runs with Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket and will look to resume day five on a positive innings.

Rahane has an ordinary record in the fourth innings of a Test match. He has batted in the fourth innings on 19 occasions and has scored 445 runs at an average of almost 32. He has two half-centuries in the fourth innings but both have ended in defeats for team India.

On that note, here is a look at Rahane's three best knocks in the fourth innings of a Test.

#1 38* against Australia at SCG - 2015

Ajinkya Rahane battled hard for his 38 and guided India to a draw

India had a torrid time in Australia in Tests in 2014. The Indian team lost the first two Tests of the four-match series, and the third Test ended in a draw. Post the said Test, skipper M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket and Virat Kohli took ever the reigns of the Indian Test team.

The fourth Test at Sydney was a high-scoring affair. Australia scored a mammoth 572 in the first innings and India replied strongly with 475. Australia left India with a target of 348 on the final day of the Test.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals on day five, but Rahane held one end up. Coming in to bat at number five in the 60th over, Rahane kept his cool. He handled all Australian bowlers especially Nathan Lyon with ease and stayed on the crease for more than two hours and was unbeaten on 38 from 88 balls.

Though India lost Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin towards the end of the day, 'Jinx' batted for more than 11 overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and ensured that the game ended in a draw.

Though the innings was not a match-winning one, Rahane played responsibly on a day five pitch in Sydney ensuring a draw.

#2 48 against Australia at MCG - 2014

Ajinkya Rahane was brilliant during the 2014 Boxing Day Test

As mentioned above, the MCG Test was Dhoni's last as a player and Ajinkya Rahane played a crucial role in ensuring that India did not lose the game. The visitors were set a target of 384 in about two sessions of play and the hosts and were reduced to 19/3.

Ajinkya Rahane, who had scored a brilliant 147 in the first innings, joined Virat Kohli on the crease. Rahane stitched important stands with Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rahane was subsequently dismissed for 48 from 117 balls and occupied the crease for more than three hours on a difficult day-five pitch. Post Rahane's dismissal, Dhoni and Ashwin survived for 11 overs and India managed to draw the Test.

Rahane proved to be a trusted warrior and ensured that India were not defeated in the Boxing Day Test.

#3 38* against Australia at Dharamsala - 2017

The fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar trophy in 2017 was the deciding Test with both teams winning apiece going into the final Test. The first innings of the Test was almost even with India taking a slender lead of 32 runs. Australia collapsed in the third innings and India were left with a target of 106.

The hosts suffered early setbacks when opener Murali Vijay and Pujara were dismissed early and India were 46 for the loss of two wickets. Rahane, who was captaining India in the Test walked out to bat with a positive intent. He scored at a brisk rate and ensured that India did not have any further hiccups in the run chase. He added 60 runs with KL Rahul and guided India to a famous win by eight wickets.

His knock of 38 included four boundaries and two sixes from just 27 balls. India won the 2017 Border Gavaskar and continues to hold the trophy to date.

;'

Poll : 0 votes