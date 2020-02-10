Ajinkya Rahane smashes ton in 2nd unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane warmed up for India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand with a well-compiled ton for India A against New Zealand A at Lincoln on the 10th of February. Courtesy his century, the visitors were able to establish a first-innings lead, although the four-day encounter culminated in a draw.

The Indian Test vice-captain spent 229 minutes at the crease and struck a masterful 101* off 148 deliveries, an innings that was laced with 15 boundaries and a solitary six.

Apart from Rahane, Shubman Gill also strengthened his burgeoning reputation with his second hundred in as many games as he blazed his way to 136 off 190 balls. Additionally, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Vijay Shankar popped up with vital half-centuries to propel India A’s total to 467/5.

For the hosts, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi and Nathan Smith bagged a wicket apiece whereas Ed Nuttall returned with a couple of scalps.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, New Zealand A declared their innings at 390/9. The home side were powered by a ton lower down the order by all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who remained unbeaten on 103 off 222 balls.

Promising wicket-keeper batsman, Glenn Phillips was also among the runs courtesy his innings of 65 while Dane Cleaver also contributed with a timely fifty.

As for India A, most of their bowlers gave a good account of themselves, with Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Sandeep Warrier notching up a couple of wickets each.

India and New Zealand are currently embroiled in an ODI series, with the third and final ODI slated to be played on the 11th of February 2020 at the Bay Oval.

Thereafter, the pair would clash in the Test series, which begins on the 21st of February at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Post that, the teams would make the trip to Christchurch to complete a tour that has already seen its fair share of dramatic moments.