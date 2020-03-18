Ajinkya Rahane urges people to take the right precautions amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Ajinkya Rahane

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has urged the public to take the necessary precautions to try and avoid the spread of COVID-19. The outbreak of the virus has already led to the suspensions of several sporting leagues all over the globe and the tally of people infected at the time of writing has crossed 200,000 cases worldwide.

The Indian Premier League is one of the leagues that has been postponed due to the coronavirus after organisations such as the NBA, UEFA, Premier League, NFL and many others had been suspended with immediate effect.

Newly-recruited Delhi Capitals batsman Rahane was hoping to lead the capital franchise to a successful season alongside a star cast of Indian names including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw and many more. However, since the 13th edition of the tournament itself is in jeopardy at the moment, those aspirations might have to take a backseat for the greater good.

Rahane took to Twitter to urge the public to be diligent and as careful as possible given the current predicament caused by the outbreak.

Let’s all stay strong and take precautions to avoid the spread of #Covid_19. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/YvwD5uKE5a — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 18, 2020

After wishing for his viewers to be healthy and safe, the 31-year-old went on to say,

"Despite this being a difficult and frustrating time for all of us, I implore you to cooperate with the authorities to ensure the control of the spread."

He added,

"Please keep washing your hands on a regular basis and unless and until it's necessary, do not leave your houses. If we work together with the authorities through these challenging times, I'm sure that we will soon overcome this situation."