Aleem Dar set to break Steve Bucknor's record for most appearances as umpire in Tests

When Aleem Dar takes the field tomorrow in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Optus Stadium in Perth, he will break the long-standing record of Steve Bucknor for most Tests as an umpire.

The 51-year-old umpire from Pakistan, Dar will be officiating his 129th Test match in his soon to be a two-decade-long career as an umpire. After playing for almost 10 years in Pakistan's domestic circuit, Dar made his Test debut as an umpire in England's tour of Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2003. On this remarkable achievement, Dar spoke to ICC and said:

This is one milestone I had never thought of when I began my umpiring career. It is a truly amazing feeling and a high point of my life when I take the field here in Australia; thousands of miles from where I started my international career at home in Gujranwala.

Apart from his Test appearances as an umpire, Dar has also officiated in 207 ODIs, only two behind Rudi Koertzen's record of 209 matches. In T20Is, Dar has been part of 47 matches as an umpire. At the cusp of these twin achievements, Dar expressed his happiness and gratitude and said:

Steve Bucknor was my idol and it is only sinking in now that I will have officiated in more Test matches than him. In the nearly two decades of my international career, I have had the good fortune of watching some memorable matches and achievements like Brian Lara’s Test knock of 400 not out and South Africa’s epic chase of Australia’s score of 434 in an ODI in Johannesburg in 2006.

It has been a long journey which would not have been possible without the support of my family. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them as well as the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving me the chances I got. I am also thankful to all my colleague match officials for their support over the years. I am committed to doing my best in the coming years and taking on more challenges.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees hailed Dar's achievement and stated:

Aleem has been a dedicated and consistent umpire over the years. He has been a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for over 15 years standing across formats with distinction.

I congratulate Aleem on this milestone and wish him all the best for the game. It is not easy officiating in this modern day of intense scrutiny, but I am sure with his dedication he will continue to move umpiring forward in the years to come.