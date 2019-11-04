Alex Carey happy about specialized roles for all players in Australia's T20 team

Alex Carey

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman and vice-captain Alex Carey feels that the entire Australian squad is shaping up well ahead of the T20 World Cup at home next year. As reported by ICC, Carey is confident about the ‘role-specific’ new Australian side that has performed well lately, especially in the fast bowling department.

Speaking about each bowler’s role in the side at a particular junction of the game, Carey was full of praise for Mitchell Starc's death overs bowling, Pat Cummins’ versatility and Kane Richardson’s new-ball opening spells.

Pat Cummins (R)

Carey said:

"They've started this year quite well, and against Sri Lanka they were fantastic… Today, against Pakistan, the No.1-ranked team in the world, they set it up really nicely for the run chase. It's nice to have Mitchell Starc running in with the new ball and then at the death, with the spinners through the middle. Kane Richardson has been fantastic with the new ball and at the death again. And Pat Cummins, wherever you need him.”

Carey also spoke highly about the finishers in the team who can turn the tide of any game in their favor. He stressed upon the fact that along with the big-hitting finishers, the role of players like Steve Smith was equally important in anchoring the innings and forming the backbone of the lineup.

"It's a really well-balanced squad at the moment. It's nice to have a very role-specific side together. Players are feeling really confident in their roles and executing their roles. And with the bat as well, the two at the top, smudge (Steve Smith) and then a couple of finishers. It's a nice group we've got together," Carey added.

Steve Smith

Even though Carey was impressed by the impeccable batting of Babar Azam, the No. 1 T20I batsman in the world, he asserted that worrying too much about one particular batsman’s dismissal wasn’t in their plans. He put faith in the Australian bowlers' ability to claim the Pakistan captain’s wicket in the games to follow.

He explained:

"Hopefully, we can get him out early, but then, he's shown that he's No.1 in the world in this format for a reason, and again today, he was really classy for them. It'll be nice to get into that middle order a bit early, and Starc and Richardson have the weapons to do that. Hopefully, we don't have to worry about one player in particular."

The rain-interrupted first T20I saw the Pakistan captain scoring a well-calculated half-century to continue his purple patch in this format of the game. Australia are scheduled to play the second T20I of the series in Canberra tomorrow, followed by the third and final match in Perth on 8 November.

The two-Test series will begin from 21 November in Brisbane.