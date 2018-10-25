3 all-rounders who scored a century and picked 10 wickets in the same Test

All-rounders in cricket can be of two types - ones who can walk into the side as either a batsman or a bowler and the others who are bits and pieces of both and make it to the team on the basis of both their skills. The ones scoring a century and picking up 10 wickets in the match obviously belong to the first category. And this rare feat has been achieved only thrice in the history of test cricket.

Here we look at the individuals who have achieved this rare feat:

Sir Ian Botham

The 1981 Ashes hero became the first man to score a 100 and pick up 10 wickets in the same match. Botham achieved this feat at the Wankhede stadium against India on 15 February, 1980.

India opted to bat first after winning the toss and folded up for a lowly 242, with Gavaskar (49) being the highest scorer for England it was Botham who picked 6 wickets and gave the away team an advantage. England's 1st innings got over for 296, with Botham being the top scorer with a brilliant 114 off 144 balls, which included 17 fours.

The crucial first innings lead was further consolidated with Botham wreaking havoc on the home side, returning with figures 7/48 in the first innings, bundling India for 149.

With the help of Botham's 13 wickets and a breathtaking 114, England comprehensively beat India by 10 wickets.

Imran Khan

The 1992 World Cup winning captain and the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, on 01 March, 1983 became only the second man in history of Test cricket to pick 10 wickets and score a century in the same match. Imran Khan achieved this rare feat against India at the Iqbal Stadium.

Pakistan sent India to bat after winning the toss and the touring side put on 372 in the first innings, with Imran returning with figures 6/98. The Pakistan innings saw as many as 4 centurions including a scintillating 117 off 121 from Imran. Kapil Dev picked 7 wickets but Pakistan ended up with a massive 652. Imran continued his superb show with a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bundling India for 286 runs, courtesy a century from Gavaskar.

Imran picked up 11 wickets and scored 117 in the match and paved the way for a 10 wicket victory for Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan

The former Bangladesh captain, who has been an integral part in the upheaval of Bangladesh cricket, became the third player to achieve the rare feat on 03 November 2014 against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium.

Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss and put up 433 on the board, courtesy centuries from Tamim Iqbal (109) and Shakib Al Hasan (137). In response, Zimbabwe put up 368, with 100s from Masakadza and Chakabva. Shakib returned with figures 5/80. In the second innings, Bangladesh declared at 248/9, setting a target of 313. Zimbabwe, however, folded up for 151, with Shakib putting up yet another five-wicket haul.

Shakib ended the match with 10 wickets and a brilliant 137 and Bangladesh won by 162 runs.

One common factor among all three was that all three players ended up on the winning side, showing how important the contribution of all-rounders can be.