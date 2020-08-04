All the stats from Test matches played between England and Pakistan

England are scheduled to play a three-Test series against Pakistan that begins on August 5 in Manchester. The second and third Tests will be played in Southampton starting from August 13 and August 21 respectively. This is going to be the second international Test series since the COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of the sport in March.

The Englishmen come into this series on the back of a 2-1 win over West Indies in a 3-Test series which concluded recently. On the other hand, Pakistan haven't played an international Test match since February this year when they thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs.

This series will be the 26th between these two teams since they started their rivalry back in 1954. Of the 25 series played between them, the score stands 9-8 in favor of England with 8 being drawn.

Before they reignite the rivalry in Manchester, let us take a look at some of the stats from England vs Pakistan Tests played till date.

Batting performances

Alastair Cook has scored most runs in England Vs Pakistan test matches.

708 all out by Pakistan in 1987 is the highest innings total in a Test match between these two teams.

72 all out is the lowest innings total in a Test match between these two teams. Interestingly, both teams hold this record, England in 2012 at Abu Dhabi and Pakistan in 2010 at Bermingham.

1719 runs scored by Alastair Cook is the most runs scored by a player in Test matches played between these two teams.

278 by Dennis Compton in 1954 is the highest individual score in an innings in Test matches played between these two teams.

93.62 batting average by Ted Dexter is the highest batting average (min. 500 runs) in Test matches played between these two teams.

631 runs scored by Mohammad Yousuf in 2006 series is the most runs scored by a player in a Test series played between these two teams.

136 centuries have been scored in Test matches played between these two teams.

6 centuries scored by Mohammad Yousuf is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in Test matches played between these two teams.

Bowling performances

82 wickets taken by Abdul Qadir is the most wickets taken by a player in Test matches played between these two teams.

9/56 taken by Abdul Qadir in 1987 is the best bowling performance in an innings in Test matches played between these two teams.

13/71 by Derek Underwood in 1974 is the best bowling performance in a match in Tests played between these two teams.

17.00 bowling average by Graeme Swann is the highest bowling average (min. 20 wickets) in Test matches played between these two teams.

30 wickets taken by Abdul Qadir in 1987/88 series is the most wickets taken by a player in a Test series played between these two teams.

8 five-wicket hauls by Abdul Qadir is the highest number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in Test matches played between these two teams.

13 10-wicket hauls in a match have been taken in Test matches played between these two teams.

4 10-wicket hauls in a match by Abdul Qadir for Pakistan is the highest number of 10-wicket hauls in a match taken by a player in Test matches played between these two teams.

Wicketkeeping performances

54 dismissals by Wasim Bari for Pakistan is the highest number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Test matches played between these two teams.

8 dismissals by Wasim Bari (1971) and by Kamran Akmal (2010) each for Pakistan is the highest number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a match in Tests played between these two teams.

Fielding performances

20 catches by Younis Khan, Javed Miandad for Pakistan and Alastair Cook for England is the most catches taken by a player in Test matches played between these two teams.

6 catches taken by Tony Greig (1974) and Graeme Hick (1992) each for England is the most number of catches taken by a player in a match in Tests played between these two teams.