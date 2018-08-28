Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
All-time best Indian XI to defeat England in England

Shashwat Pande
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.15K   //    28 Aug 2018, 18:53 IST

Third Test: England v India - Day Five
Third Test: England v India - Day Five

The ongoing series between India and England has opened the pandora's box of questions about the visiting team's serious batting woes against swing and seam. So, it was not surprising when Indian batting was collapsing around their batting lynchpin, Virat Kohli.

Though Virat's technique this time around is still slightly unorthodox, yet that has not stopped him from exorcising the demons of his last tour. It is his application to stick around and weather the initial stormy phase which goes on to show his determination towards playing for long hours.

It was this kind of patience and the stubbornness that made some of the Indian players taste a considerable amount of success in England. So here is an XI that will certainly defeat any England team in England.

1) Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar during his mammoth 221 runs
Sunil Gavaskar

There will never be an all-time Test XI without the mention of the original little master, Sunil Gavaskar. It was his run-scoring exploits that almost took India home in that fabled 4th Test match at The Oval in 1979.

He scored a majestic 221 runs in a tricky 4th innings chase but was unsuccessful in closing the game off for his country. Unfortunately for the Indian cricket team, they had to settle for a draw, but this innings showed the Indian's will to fight and not crumble under pressure.

RECORD IN ENGLAND:16 TESTS/ 28 INNINGS /1152 RUNS/ AVG:41.81/ 2 100's

England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Records Leisure Reading
