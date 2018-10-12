All-time debutants XI in Test cricket

Prithvi Shaw made a century on his Test debut

Prithvi Shaw has been in news throughout the first week of October as he made his Test debut for India and became the first teenager from his country to score a century on debut in the 1st Test of the home series against the Windies.

Shaw became the 15th Indian and the 106th batsmen in the world to score a century on debut. He had a brilliant match and was adjudged as the Man of the Match for the 1st Test match.

Shaw has some phenomenal players for company as a number of cricketing greats have performed splendidly on their debut. Some of these players have gone on to do things which are legendary in nature.

This article tries to compile the list of the best XI of players who began their career in a splendid fashion and had a cricketing career which any budding player would aspire for.

Cook is arguably the greatest opener that the game has ever seen as he has 12472 Test runs to his name at a brilliant average of 46. He finished his career as the fifth highest run scorer in Test cricket history.

Cook scored a total of 164 runs across both the innings in his debut Test match.

Gordon Greenidge played cricket for his country when West Indies Cricket was at its peak and he was one of the reasons that West Indies were almost invincible in the 1970s and 1980s.

Greenidge too had a start which was pretty similar to Cook as he too began his career with a century against India in India. He scored a total of 200 runs across both the innings in his debut Test match.

Greenidge scored 7558 runs in 108 Tests at an average of 45 and has 19 centuries to his name.

