Top 5 Batsman with most sixes in Test cricket

Dnanath Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
295   //    23 Sep 2018, 23:37 IST

First Test - Australia v India: Day 3
Adam Gilchrist was the first batsman to his 100 sixes in Test cricket

There is nothing more entertaining for the crowd in the stadium other than witnessing some big sixes being hit all around the park. Although the view is common in limited overs cricket, it is pretty much less in Tests.

Test matches- the purest form of the game, are seemingly known for batting slowly for long periods of time, piling on runs while taking minimal risks.

The batsmen are cautious in their approach and unlike T20s or ODIs, the sight of ball clearing the boundary rope is pretty less in red ball cricket.

But, there have been batsmen in Test history who broke the conservative approach and were sanguine enough to use the long handle.

In this list, we will have a look at the players who have hit most sixes in the history of Test cricket.

#5. Virender Sehwag, India

91 sixes

Australia v India - First Test: Day 2
The former Indian opener ranks 5th in the all-time list

The former Indian opener was very aggressive in his approach. One of the most destructive batsmen of the 21st century, he is also the record holder of 2 Test triple hundreds.

The flamboyant Indian opener could hit boundaries from the word go. Hitting six when on 295, pretty much describes his fearless approach towards the game.

The world record holder of fastest 300 in terms of ball faced, he missed out his third triple ton when he was dismissed on 293 against Sri Lanka in 2009.

During his Test career which spanned almost 12 years, he scored 8586 runs in 180 innings. He hit 91 sixes in his career.

