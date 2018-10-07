×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

All-time Test World XI of best fielders

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
51   //    07 Oct 2018, 11:25 IST

<p>

There have been several lists of the World XI, of late. Players like Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly, Bishan Bedi, and others have come out with their list of the all-time World XI. This list of Test World XI comprising the best fielders would be unbeatable since it has all the best fielders in its unit.

They would perform their role of batting and bowling and also contribute immensely to their side with catches and the run-outs.

Openers

#1 Alastair Cook

Australia v England - Fourth Test: Day 3

Alastair Cook was a flamboyant and stylish left-handed batsman who offered variety in stroke play. He opened the innings for England and scored against all teams with aplomb. Cook was strong with pull and cut shots.

Cook was an excellent slip and short-leg fielder and seldom dropped a catch. He had quick reflexes which enabled him to catch the ball easily. Cook fielded close to the stumps even after becoming the captain. When needed, he could field at mid-on or mid-wicket. Overall, he took 175 catches in Test matches.

He made 12,472 runs in 161 Test matches at an average of 45.35. This comprised 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries

#2 Graeme Smith

South Africa v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 4

Graeme Smith was attacking and savage in his batting approach. He was upfront and direct when he batted against the fast bowlers and the spinners. Smith played off-drives and pull-shots with ease.

Smith never shied away from fielding at close-in positions like short-leg and slips. He was one of the best close-in fielders of his time. He stopped a lot of runs and affected many run-outs for his team. Smith took 169 catches, a mind-boggling number in Test cricket.

Smith played 117 Test matches in which he scored 9265 runs at an average of 48.25. This included 27 centuries and 38 half-centuries.




1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Dale Steyn James Anderson Greatest Cricketers of All Time Test cricket Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
World XI vs World XI - A battle between the century's...
RELATED STORY
Best Fielders XI of all time
RELATED STORY
The Greatest Test XI of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 fielders with the most Test catches
RELATED STORY
Best World Cup XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Best ODI XI of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
VVS Laxman: 5 best Test knocks against Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Players with the most ODIs before their Test debut
RELATED STORY
Best left-handed ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
A look back at Sourav Ganguly's all-time Test XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us