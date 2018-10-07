All-time Test World XI of best fielders

There have been several lists of the World XI, of late. Players like Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly, Bishan Bedi, and others have come out with their list of the all-time World XI. This list of Test World XI comprising the best fielders would be unbeatable since it has all the best fielders in its unit.

They would perform their role of batting and bowling and also contribute immensely to their side with catches and the run-outs.

Openers

#1 Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook was a flamboyant and stylish left-handed batsman who offered variety in stroke play. He opened the innings for England and scored against all teams with aplomb. Cook was strong with pull and cut shots.

Cook was an excellent slip and short-leg fielder and seldom dropped a catch. He had quick reflexes which enabled him to catch the ball easily. Cook fielded close to the stumps even after becoming the captain. When needed, he could field at mid-on or mid-wicket. Overall, he took 175 catches in Test matches.

He made 12,472 runs in 161 Test matches at an average of 45.35. This comprised 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries

#2 Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith was attacking and savage in his batting approach. He was upfront and direct when he batted against the fast bowlers and the spinners. Smith played off-drives and pull-shots with ease.

Smith never shied away from fielding at close-in positions like short-leg and slips. He was one of the best close-in fielders of his time. He stopped a lot of runs and affected many run-outs for his team. Smith took 169 catches, a mind-boggling number in Test cricket.

Smith played 117 Test matches in which he scored 9265 runs at an average of 48.25. This included 27 centuries and 38 half-centuries.

