Trinbago Knight Riders' All-time XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
239   //    11 Aug 2018, 21:40 IST

Image result for dj bravo tkr
Dwayne Bravo has led the team to two wins in the Caribbean Premier League

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have won the Caribbean Premier League two times by defeating Barbados Tridents and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) were initially Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel when Lyca Mobile owned this team in 2013, but they later gave up the ownership four months before the commencement of the tournament in 2014.

Then in 2015, the KKR owners bought a stake in Red Steel and in 2016, they became the owners of the team and renamed their squad to Trinbago Knight Riders. TKR have never had a shortage of players, neither overseas nor domestic.

Here is the all-time TKR XI.

#1 Openers


1. Brendon McCullum


Image result for brendon Mccullum tkr
Brendon McCullum is a successful opener for Trinbago Knight Riders

Brendon McCullum is one of the greatest cricketers from New Zealand. He is a part of the squad since 2016. Baz is one of the best openers across all the formats. Hailing from Otago, Baz is as lethal as he is entertaining.

Matches - 20, Runs - 493, HS - 91, Avg - 35.21, SR - 150.76.

His strike rate of 150 is an ample testimony to the havoc he can cause to the bowlers. It would be difficult to imagine a Best XI without him. Hence, 'Baz' will take the first opener's slot. He will be playing for the same franchise in 2018.

2. Sunil Narine


Image result for Sunil Narine tkr
Sunil Narine can provide a quick start and take wickets for the team

Sunil Narine is one of the good examples of an all-rounder who can provide a quick start for his team. He is a part of the squad since 2016.

Narine used to open for Melbourne Renegades and became an excellent opener since IPL 2017 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He is also a wicket taker. His records in IPL justify his talent, and he surely can be a match-winner as an all-rounder.

Matches - 25, Runs - 223, HS - 79, Avg - 13.11, SR - 142.94, Wickets - 26, BBI - 3/27, Eco - 5.46.

His excellent bowling economy and wicket taking capability can help his team to defend the score. He was famous for maiden super over against TKR when he was playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2014. He will be playing for the same franchise in 2018.



