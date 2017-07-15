All you need to know about England's T20I captains

Here's all you need to know about England's T20 skippers

England have been led by 9 different T20 captains

While South Africa have been given the have been given the Chokers tag in cricket, the team that have choked most in the finals are England - the inventor of cricket. So far, England have reached the finals of an ICC tournament seven times, losing six of them. have choked most in the finals are England - the inventor of cricket. So far, England have reached the finals of an ICC tournament seven times, losing six of them.

The only time England won a major ICC event was in the shortest format of the sport when they defeated Australia in the final of the 2010 ICC World T20 to win the tournament after rain helped them scrape through the group stage.

In the past couple of years, England have established themselves as one of the most balanced T20 teams with star performers in every aspect of the sport. They are currently ranked 2nd in the ICC Twenty20 rankings.

Ever since playing their first T20I in 2005, England’s T20 team has been captained by nine different players. Here’s all you need to know about each of the nin English T20I captains.

#1 Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan led England to their maiden T20I win

By the time T20 internationals came into existence, Michael Vaughan was already in his early 30s and gradually entering the twilight of his career. Nevertheless, he managed to play two T20Is for England, captaining them in both, thus becoming England’s first ever T20 skipper.

Vaughan captained England in their first ever T20I against Australia at Southampton where he scored a duck. However, England registered a 100-run win over their old rivals by dismissing them out for a paltry 79.

Vaughan missed England’s next two T20 matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan due to injuries but led them during the one-off T20 against Australia at Sydney which was held a few months before the 2007 World Cup.

Australia posted a mammoth total of 221 but England could only manage 144 in reply and Vaughan scored a 21-ball 27. This was to be Vaughan’s final T20 match as he ended his T20I career with a captaincy record of 50%.