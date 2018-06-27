Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Global T20 Canada 2018 Schedule, Squads of all teams 

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10

Several WI stars will look to dominate the inaugural edition of GT20 Canada
Several WI stars will look to dominate the inaugural edition of GT20 Canada

Sandwiched between the sheer royalty of the Indian Premier League's extravaganza and the frolic of the intensely contested Caribbean Premier League, is cricket's newest addition to the range of franchise leagues around the world, the Global T20 Canada.

The primary reason for the introduction of this competition is to inculcate a young generation of players and officials to build up the integral longevity that is much required for the sustenance and prospering of cricket in the country.

Cricket is coming back to Canada and it is coming back in style!

Don't let the relatively lower profile of the host country mislead you, several T20 superstars and legends of the sport are assembling in the Great White North to give the country its due deserve of well-competed high profile cricket. Over the course of two weeks and four days, running from June 28 to July 16, 22 matches will be played among six sides at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club in Toronto. The newly renovated ground now has an increased seating capacity of 7,000.

The league comprises five Canadian teams and a West Indian representative team, made up entirely of players from the Caribbean islands. The six teams in the proposed tournament are the Cricket West Indies B Team, Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Edmonton Royals, Vancouver Knights, and Winnipeg Hawks.

The league will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and Star Sports in India, for the more trending means of internet streaming these days, Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar and rest of the globe can turn their eyeballs to the online stream by Pakistani website Cricingif.

Page 1 of 3 Next
Global T20 Canada 2018 Edmonton Royals Cricket Team Montreal Tigers Cricket Team David Warner Chris Gayle
Global T20 Canada broadcast rights bagged by Star Sports
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: Complete Squads
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2018: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith named as marquee player for Global T20 Canada
RELATED STORY
GlobalT20: All you need to know about Canada's new T20...
RELATED STORY
Smith and Warner selected in Global T20 Canada draft
RELATED STORY
We have all made mistakes - Sammy welcomes Smith return
RELATED STORY
2018 Women's World T20 schedule announced
RELATED STORY
India - Ireland T20Is: Schedule, date, squads, telecast...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us