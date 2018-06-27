Global T20 Canada 2018 Schedule, Squads of all teams

Several WI stars will look to dominate the inaugural edition of GT20 Canada

Sandwiched between the sheer royalty of the Indian Premier League's extravaganza and the frolic of the intensely contested Caribbean Premier League, is cricket's newest addition to the range of franchise leagues around the world, the Global T20 Canada.

The primary reason for the introduction of this competition is to inculcate a young generation of players and officials to build up the integral longevity that is much required for the sustenance and prospering of cricket in the country.

Cricket is coming back to Canada and it is coming back in style!

Don't let the relatively lower profile of the host country mislead you, several T20 superstars and legends of the sport are assembling in the Great White North to give the country its due deserve of well-competed high profile cricket. Over the course of two weeks and four days, running from June 28 to July 16, 22 matches will be played among six sides at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club in Toronto. The newly renovated ground now has an increased seating capacity of 7,000.

The league comprises five Canadian teams and a West Indian representative team, made up entirely of players from the Caribbean islands. The six teams in the proposed tournament are the Cricket West Indies B Team, Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Edmonton Royals, Vancouver Knights, and Winnipeg Hawks.

The league will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and Star Sports in India, for the more trending means of internet streaming these days, Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar and rest of the globe can turn their eyeballs to the online stream by Pakistani website Cricingif.