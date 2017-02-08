All you need to know about the India-Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad

India's selection dilemma, Ashwin's happy hunting ground, key stats and much more.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 02:10 IST

India and Bangladesh will square off in a solitary Test in Hyderabad

Before India’s home season began, the solitary Test penciled in against Bangladesh did not appear to be the most challenging of games. Now, more than half-way into it, the fixture does seem to be quite an intriguing one. With New Zealand blanked, England trounced and Australia already quivering in their boots, the battle between the two Asian neighbors has gathered some prominence owing to the visitors’ familiarity with subcontinental conditions.

The Test beginning on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be Bangladesh’s first on Indian soil. Let us take a close look at all the major factors surrounding the keenly awaited historic contest.

#5 Onus on seniors to show the way for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim is a key component of Bangladesh’s batting fortunes

Naturally, the onus will be on seasoned names such as Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal to pave the way for the visitors. While the former two put on a mammoth 359-run partnership against a strong New Zealand attack in Wellington, the latter’s attacking century played a key role in Bangladesh’s maiden Test victory against England at Dhaka last year.

Rahim took blows to several parts of his body ranging from neck to thumb in the second innings in Wellington and was forced to miss the Christchurch Test. However, he showed signs of getting back to form during his half-century in the warm-up match against India ‘A’.