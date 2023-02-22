Alyssa Healy to lead UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of WPL

Australian keeper-batter Alyssa Healy has been appointed the captain of the UP Warriorz ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), starting on March 4. The opening batter has triumphed over Deepti Sharma, previously perceived as the favorite to lead the franchise.

The right-hander is one of the most vital cogs of the Australian team across formats and played an instrumental role in their T20 World Cup victories in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020, besides an ODI World Cup win last year. The 32-year-old recently captained Australia in the T20 series in India and has also led the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL.

Women's Premier League (WPL) @wplt20 #WPLAuction



Here are the squads of all the franchises



How excited are you to see them take the field 🤔 Here are the squads of all thefranchisesHow excited are you to see them take the field #WPLAuction ✅Here are the squads of all the 5️⃣ franchises 🔽How excited are you to see them take the field 💪 🤔 https://t.co/tNrKnG4Adi

Managing Director of Capri Global, Rajesh Sharma, said he trusts the Queenslander to use all her experience to help the UP Warriorz do well in the tournament.

He was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Alyssa is a giant of the game and has an immense amount of experience at the highest level, and also has the winning habit which we want in our team. We hope that the UP Warriorz can make significant strides in this important journey under the leadership of Alyssa Healy, and go on to be a source of joy and inspiration for the women of UP."

The veteran cricketer is Australia's second-highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 2446 runs in 139 games at 24.46, with 14 fifties and one century.

"We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket" - Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy. (Image Credits: Getty)

Healy remains confident in the squad's depth, which has a mix of youth and experience, and can't wait to get going. She said:

"The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to making a splash once things get going. We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket."

Alyssa Healy @ahealy77



Thanks for everything you’ve done for me, for the game and for everyone around you. Miss you already!! Thanks Rach!!Thanks for everything you’ve done for me, for the game and for everyone around you. Miss you already!! @RachaelHaynes Thanks Rach!! Thanks for everything you’ve done for me, for the game and for everyone around you. Miss you already!! @RachaelHaynes https://t.co/mDael0vHMs

The Warriorz will open their campaign against the Gujarat Giants on March 5.

Poll : 0 votes