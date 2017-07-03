Amidst the pay crisis, Aaron Finch takes a jibe at Cricket Australia

As many as 230 Australian players are unemployed.

Aaron Finch is off to England for the time being

What’s the story?

At a time when Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association are at loggerheads owing to the pay dispute, which has led to the unemployment of 230 Australian players, opener Aaron Finch has taken a jibe at the board in his latest Tweet.

Finch who is slated to play for English County Surrey in the NatWest T20 blast tweeted the picture of his ticket and passport along with the message: "Off to London... See you soon @surreycricket. I'm just happy to be employed!"

The Details

Following the expiry of the June 30 deadline for the Memorandum of Understanding between the CA and ACA, 230 Australian players are now technically without a job since they have not signed the new contract offered to them by the board.

Finch is one of these players which also includes captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

This latest tweet in many ways sums up the rather tense atmosphere in and around Australian cricket.

I'm just happy to be employed!! https://t.co/lprFUbDN7R — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) June 30, 2017

David Warner who is playing the role of the unofficial spokesperson for the players replied with a tongue in cheek comment.

Enjoy it brother. Put a good word in for me please. @AaronFinch5 https://t.co/6gEqPbgqqX — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 2, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Australian players, both men and women, minus 70 male domestic players were rendered unemployed when the deadline for the new contract expired on June 30 following the fallout between the players and Cricket Australia over a new pay structure.

The crisis has been on for several months now and the players are not willing to budge from their stance even as Cricket Australia is not willing to blink either. This has put Australia’s participation in the upcoming series which includes the Ashes under the cloud and if the players are to be believed they will not accept the new pay deal even if it means not playing in the Ashes.

What's next?

Finch might still be employed with Surrey Cricket but this current state of affairs has to be resolved at the earliest for the Australian team and for the cricketing world.

There are several rounds of meetings going on and both the CA and ACA should look to find a middle ground.

Author's Take

If the stalemate continues, the Australian players might not be able to take part in any ICC-approved events which include the Indian Premier League and this will only be detrimental to world cricket.

Thus, one hopes that a viable solution is chalked out at the earliest and that egos are kept outside when the meetings are taking place.