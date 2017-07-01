Unemployed Warner hits out at CA amid pay dispute

Star batsman David Warner thanked fans for their support as he hit out at Cricket Australia (CA) after the pay dispute was left unresolved.

CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) have been at loggerheads over a new pay deal but Friday's deadline provided no solution.

The impasse has now effectively left more than 200 players unemployed, including Australia opener Warner, placing August's Bangladesh tour in doubt as well as the Ashes series against England in November.

And Warner – who has been among the most vocal of the elite players – used Twitter to voice his displeasure with CA on Saturday.

"Thanks to our fans for all your support. You can now see firsthand what we have to deal with. #fairshare," the 30-year-old wrote.

Warner then took to Instagram, posting a picture of his wife with the accompanying caption: "I may be unemployed but I still have the support and backing from this amazing lady.

"Family is everything to me. I thought the same about my old workplace but I guess I was wrong. #thebull #fairshare."