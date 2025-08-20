Picking India's unselected playing 11 after 2025 Asia Cup squad announcement ft. Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India began their journey for the 2025 Asia Cup by announcing the squad on Tuesday, August 19. The tournament is set to begin on September 9, with the final to be played on September 28.Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, retained his spot as skipper while Shubman Gill made a comeback to the side after being named vice-captain. Gill recently led the Test team in England after taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.The 15-member squad appeared pretty balanced. However, certain names failed to make the cut. Shreyas Iyer was the most talked-about name that did not feature in the main squad or the standby list. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad, also did not make the 15-member list.On that note, let us pick India's unselected playing 11 after the 2025 Asia Cup squad announcement.India's unselected playing 11 after 2025 Asia Cup squad announcementOpeners - Sai Sudharsan &amp; Yashasvi Jaiswal23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who played for India in the recently concluded Test series against England, was not considered for the 2025 Asia Cup squad. Notably, Sudharsan was the highest run-getter in IPL 2025. He made 759 runs from 15 matches at an average of 54.21 and a strike-rate of 156.17 with a hundred and six fifties.Yashasvi Jaiswal would be Sudharsan's opening partner in this team. Jaiswal was not named in the 15-member squad but found a place in the standbys list. The left-hander showed good form in the England Tests, where he made 411 runs with two hundreds. He has an impressive T20I record with 723 runs from 23 games at an average of 36.15 and a strike-rate of 164.31 including a hundred and five half-centuries.Middle-Order - Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Riyan Parag, &amp; Dhruv Jurel (wk)The biggest name that missed out on India's 2025 Asia Cup squad was Shreyas Iyer. He led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the IPL 2025 final and made 604 runs from 17 matches at an average of 50.33, a strike-rate of 175.07. His exclusion despite his brilliant performances baffled many.Another notable exclusion was that of KL Rahul. Rahul scored 539 runs from 13 games for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025. He slammed a hundred and three fifties. Rahul last played a T20I for India in 2022 and has been out of the set-up ever since.Rajasthan Royals (RR) stars Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel make up for the rest of the middle-order in this team. Both players were included in the 2025 Asia Cup squad as standbys. Jurel would don the gloves, while Riyan could chip in with a few overs if need be.All-rounders - Ramandeep Singh &amp; Washington SundarMedium-pace bowling all-rounder Ramandeep Singh was also ingored as India went ahead with Shivam Dube. Ramandeep last played a T20I during the tour of South Africa in 2024. However, he did not have a great IPL 2025 season. He could slot into this side as a finisher and chip in with some overs as well.Washington Sundar would slot in as the number eight batter and the second spinner in this side. Sundar missed the cut but was named in the standbys list for the 2025 Asia Cup. The all-rounder impressed with both bat and ball in India's recent Test series against England. Sundar has scored 1428 runs and picked up 115 wickets from 155 T20 matches so far.Bowlers - Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, &amp; Prasidh KrishnaLeg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who featured in India's last T20I series against England, was also left out of the 2025 Asia Cup squad. He had an ordinary IPL 2025 season, which could have played a part in his exclusion. Nonetheless, he has an impressive T20I record. Bishnoi has bagged 61 wickets from 42 games at an average of 19.37 and a strike-rate of 15.8.Coming down to the pacers, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna would be the two quicks in this side. Siraj was fabulous in the England Tests, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps. He also picked up 16 wickets for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025. Siraj was a part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad.Prasidh Krishna also played a key role in the England Tests alongside Siraj. Krishna had a stellar IPL 2025, where he ended as the leading wicket-taker with 25 scalps from 15 games at an average of 19.52 and an economy-rate of 8.27.