Team India pacer bowls leg-spin in nets after omission from 2025 Asia Cup squad [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Aug 20, 2025 12:44 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Team India in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy final - Source: Getty

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami bowled leg-spin in the nets after being left out of the 2025 Asia Cup squad. The squad was announced on Tuesday, August 19. Notably, Shami was not a part of the 15-member list nor the five standby players.

However, Shami hit the nets and began his preparations for the 2025 Duleep Trophy. He was named in the East Zone squad for the upcoming domestic tournament that will begin on August 28.

The India pacer posted a video of himself training in the nets on his official Instagram handle. In the video, he bowled a few leg-spin deliveries to a batter. It was just to warm himself up as he later went back to bowling pace with his usual action.

Shami has been battling injuries and fitness concerns that have kept him out of action as far as international cricket is concerned. He would be keen to regain his form and rhythm in the upcoming Duleep Trophy in a bid to come back into the Indian team.

India pacer Mohammad Shami last played international cricket in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Mohammad Shami last played international cricket in the 2025 Champions Trophy that concluded in early March. India defeated New Zealand and won the tournament. Shami played five matches and bagged nine wickets at an average of 25.88 and a srike-rate of 27.3.

He was left out for the recently concluded away Test series against England. The pacer last played in the longest format during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He was also not a part of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Post the Champions Trophy, Shami featured in IPL 2025 for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but played nine games and bagged just six wickets at a poor average of 56.16.

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind. Talking about T20Is, Shami last played in the format during the home series against England before the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, he played only two out of the five games to get back into rhythm for the ICC event.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
