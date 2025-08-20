Team India pacer bowls leg-spin in nets after omission from 2025 Asia Cup squad [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami bowled leg-spin in the nets after being left out of the 2025 Asia Cup squad. The squad was announced on Tuesday, August 19. Notably, Shami was not a part of the 15-member list nor the five standby players.However, Shami hit the nets and began his preparations for the 2025 Duleep Trophy. He was named in the East Zone squad for the upcoming domestic tournament that will begin on August 28.The India pacer posted a video of himself training in the nets on his official Instagram handle. In the video, he bowled a few leg-spin deliveries to a batter. It was just to warm himself up as he later went back to bowling pace with his usual action. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShami has been battling injuries and fitness concerns that have kept him out of action as far as international cricket is concerned. He would be keen to regain his form and rhythm in the upcoming Duleep Trophy in a bid to come back into the Indian team.India pacer Mohammad Shami last played international cricket in the 2025 Champions TrophyMohammad Shami last played international cricket in the 2025 Champions Trophy that concluded in early March. India defeated New Zealand and won the tournament. Shami played five matches and bagged nine wickets at an average of 25.88 and a srike-rate of 27.3.He was left out for the recently concluded away Test series against England. The pacer last played in the longest format during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He was also not a part of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.Post the Champions Trophy, Shami featured in IPL 2025 for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but played nine games and bagged just six wickets at a poor average of 56.16.The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind. Talking about T20Is, Shami last played in the format during the home series against England before the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, he played only two out of the five games to get back into rhythm for the ICC event.