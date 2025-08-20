RCB star plucks outrageous one-handed catch in TR vs MO 2025 Men's Hundred match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Manchester Originals opener Phil Salt plucked a stunning one-handed catch during The Hundred 2025 match against Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Salt flung himself to his right at full stretch and caught the ball out of thin air to hand the Originals a massive breakthrough.The dismissal occurred during the 48th ball of the innings bowled by Josh Tongue. The right-arm speedster sent down a slower delivery and with the ball sticking into the pitch, Max Holden could only chip it as the RCB star timed his dive to perfection and took an outrageous catch.Watch the below video: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the right-hander failed to make an impact with the bat, scoring 19 off 20 deliveries. He was one of the three Orignals' batters to reach double-figures. The Originals managed only 98 in their innings as Rehan Ahmed top-scored with 45 off 35 balls for the Rockets to help them chase down the target with seven wickets to spare. The Originals have now lost four out of six matches and are languishing at sixth position in the points table. Rockets, meanwhile, stand second in the table with four victories in five games.Phil Salt played a crucial role in RCB's maiden IPL title winPhil Salt. (Image Credits: Getty)With the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) not retaining the Englishman ahead of IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers seized the opportunity and shelled out ₹11.50 to pluck Phil Salt. He repaid their faith by forging a formidable opening partnership with Virat Kohli and aggregated 403 runs in 13 matches, averaging 33.58 alongside a strike rate of 175.98.Salt made a quick-fire 16 in the final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as RCB sealed their first crown with a six-run victory. As far as internationals go, Salt will be in action against South Africa when the three-match T20I series begins on September 10. England will also play three T20Is against Ireland on September 17, 19 and 21.