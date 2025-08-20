"Warning sign for Sanju Samson" - Former RCB batter's massive statement on India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mohammad Kaif believes that Sanju Samson’s place is in a spot of bother in India’s playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup. The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that Shubman Gill’s comeback to the T20I side, especially as a vice-captain, makes him a certainty in the India playing XI, as an opening batter, for the continental tournament.

Ad

The 44-year-old believes that with Abhishek Sharma, Gill, Tilak Varma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the top four for Team India, the management might consider using Jitesh Sharma in the middle order. He also lauded the wicketkeeper-batter for his heroics in IPL 2025 as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their maiden title. Notably, Jitesh scored 261 runs in 11 innings at a stunning strike rate of 176.35, including a half-century in the 2025 season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Kaif said:

Ad

Trending

“3:00 – I think Sanju Samson’s place in the XI is tough. Like they said, when the team reaches the UAE, they’ll see how the teams and how the players are performing. In that way, the XI will be made. If Sanju Samson can’t come in the top 4, which I believe at the moment. There will be Gill and Abhishek Sharma to open. Tilak Varma will play at No.3; his record is brilliant for India. And Suryakumar Yadav will come in at No. 4.”

Ad

“I think if Sanju Samson doesn’t come in the top four, then Jitesh Sharma is a specialist player at No. 5 or 6. He shows good performance at 5 and 6. He recently helped RCB win the trophy. He had form with the bat, so he goes ahead because Gill becoming vice-captain and opening with Abhishek Sharma is a warning sign for Sanju Samson. He might not get a chance in the playing XI. He suffered a loss,” he added.

Ad

Interestingly, Samson has impressive stats in T20Is as compared to Gill and Jitesh for India in T20Is. The Kerala batter has amassed 861 runs in 38 innings at a strike rate of 152.38, including three centuries and two fifties.

On the other hand, Gill has scored 578 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 139.27, comprising one ton and three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Jitesh has managed 100 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 147.05.

Ad

Samson, in particular, smashed three centuries (two against Bangladesh and one versus South Africa) as an opener in 2024. The right-hander, however, managed just 51 runs in five innings during the five-match T20I series against England earlier this year. Meanwhile, Gill returned with scores of 34 and 39 in his two outings during his last T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2024.

Ad

“He scored nearly 200 runs” – Mohammad Kaif backs Shubman Gill’s inclusion in India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup

Mohammad Kaif further backed the selectors for picking Shubman Gill both as India's vice-captain and player for the 2025 Asia Cup. He pointed out that the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has been remarkable as a batter in the Indian T20 league over the last three years, scoring 890 (17 innings), 426 (12 innings), and 650 (15 innings), respectively.

Ad

The former cricketer also took the example of the chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s dressing room chat with the GT players under Gill’s captaincy in the IPL. He also stressed that the 25-year-old helped India tie the five-match Test series against England 2-2 in his first stint as Test captain.

Kaif said in the same video:

“00:27 – Why was he made vice-captain? It’s because he has leadership qualities. We saw in England that he led brilliantly, levelled the series at 2-2. He scored runs with the bat. The selectors, especially Ajit Agarkar, once quoted that they go to the dressing room and talk with the players about how Gill is leading the team for Gujarat. This (comment) was made during IPL. The way Gill worked with the Gujarat Titans there were great news. Everyone praised him. Gill, the leader, performed excellently.

Ad

He continued:

"What will be the playing XI? Who will bowl when, and he looked good tactically as well. This was Agarkar’s point of view, and after that, the team was made for the Test match. Gill was made captain for the England tour, and of course, it’s praiseworthy because I saw him closely in the IPL.”

Ad

“He led brilliantly, and his bat never stops. If you look at his performance in IPL over the last three years, he has scored nearly 2000 runs. The strike rate is in 150s. So, there is no lack in any area. See, the selectors always keep in mind IPL’s performance,” Kaif added.

As skipper, Gill led GT to 14 wins in 27 matches. He helped the Titans reach the knockouts in the IPL 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More