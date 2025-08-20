Team India star spotted coming out of a cafe in Mumbai after Asia Cup 2025 snub [Watch]

Team India's in-form batter Shreyas Iyer was seen coming out of the 'Boojee' cafe in Mumbai, and he put on a smile despite missing out on Asia Cup 2025 squad. In a video shared by Punjab Kings' official Instagram handle, the 30-year-old was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.The 30-year-old was among the most notable absentees from the 17-member squad as the selectors chose Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh for middle-order and lower middle-order batting options. Iyer had notably played a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory, with the tournament co-hosted by the UAE. Hence, the Mumbai-born cricketer's experience would have been vital for India. The selectors did not even include him as a standby option.Watch the video of Iyer leaving the cafe here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChief Selector Ajit Agarkar addressed Iyer's non-selection and said the following in the press conference, as quoted by Hindustan Times:&quot;With regards to Shreyas, I mean, you need to tell him who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that we have to pick 15 at the moment, he'll have to wait for his chance.&quot;The star cricketer is also coming off a stellar IPL season this year, having scored 604 runs in 17 matches and captained Punjab Kings to their first final since 2014.Shreyas Iyer last played T20 cricket for India in December 2023Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, the attacking right-handed batter hasn't played a T20I since December 2023. Iyer has promising numbers in T20I cricket, aggregating 1104 runs in 51 games at 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12, with eight fifties.As far as Team India's Asia Cup campaign is concerned, they will kickstart their campaign by facing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. The marquee game against Pakistan is slated to take place on September 14 at the same venue.The Men in Blue had won the 50-over edition in 2023 and hence are the defending champions.