"One is Gautam Gambhir" - Dinesh Karthik hilariously roasts RCB coach on sidelines of TR vs MO 2025 Men's Hundred match [Watch]

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made a hilarious comment on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Andy Flower on the sidelines of the 2025 Men's Hundred game between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals. Rockets coach Flower had a chat with Karthik and Dominic Cork post the game.Dinesh Karthik jokingly stated that Andy Flower was among the three people who haven't been seen smiling over the summer. The other two people Karthik mentioned were India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and former England captain Nasser Hussain.&quot;All of UK has complained and tweeted about it and written to Sky Sports, three people over the summer, they haven't found a way to get them to smile. One is Gautam Gambhir, two is Nasser Hussain in the commentary box, and the third person is you. Why are people not able to see you smiling when you wear the coach's hat in that dugout?&quot; Karthik funnily asked Flower. (via Sky Sports Cricket)Flower replied that people had misunderstood him, and Karthik surely knew about it, to which the former Indian cricketer replied that he did. Notably, Karthik worked closely with Flower at RCB during IPL 2025. While Flower was the head coach, Karthik served as the mentor and batting coach.They had a successful run as RCB won their maiden IPL title. They defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final to put an end to a long wait for the silverware that eluded them.RCB star earns 2025 Asia Cup call-up as India announce 15-member squadThere was one player who stood out among the many who played a key role in RCB's title-winning run in IPL 2025. It was wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. He was acquired by the franchise for a massive sum of ₹11 crore during the mega auctions.Jitesh lived up to the hefty price tag and the expectations. The right-hander not only took some breathtaking catches behind the stumps but also contributed with the bat. He scored 261 runs from 11 innings at a strike-rate of 176.35, including a crucial match-winning unbeaten 85 off 33 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) that helped RCB seal a top-two finish after the league stage.India announced a 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, which included Jitesh Sharma's name as the second wicketkeeper after Sanju Samson. He last played a T20I in January 2024 and thus made a comeback to the side following his stellar performances in IPL 2025.