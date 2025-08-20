"Hope they have communicated to him" - Former CSK batter questions Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa has questioned Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer’s absence from the India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The cricketer-turned-analyst has lauded Iyer for his brilliant batting display in the 2025 Champions Trophy, saying that he deserved a place in the 15-member squad. The 39-year-old expressed 'hope' that the Mumbai batter must have been informed why he was left out of the T20 tournament.

Iyer has led his IPL teams, PBKS and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), to back-to-back IPL finals, including winning the trophy with the latter in 2024.

On the batting front, he scored 604 runs in 17 innings in IPL 2025, striking at 175.05, comprising six half-centuries. Iyer played his last T20I against Australia in December 2023. He has 1104 runs in 51 T20Is at a strike rate of 136.12, including eight fifties.

On Wednesday, August 20, Robin Uthappa wrote on X:

“There are around 18 T20Is to go before India play the next #T20WC; not having #ShreyasIyer, who was integral in helping you win the CT, seems strange. But one can only hope that he gets into this side soon coz he deserves it! I hope they have communicated to him about his exclusion.”

Notably, Shreyas Iyer was India’s leading run-scorer at the 2025 Champions Trophy, scoring 243 in five innings at an average of 48.60, comprising two half-centuries. His efforts helped the Men in Blue lift the ICC trophy for the first time since 2013.

“Aapke reserves players mein kaise nahi hai who” – Abhishek Nayar slams selectors for ignoring Shreyas Iyer

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has slammed the selectors for ignoring Shreyas Iyer, even among the five reserve players for the 2025 Asia Cup. He said (via RepublicWorld):

“I don't know. Actually, I wanted to ask that question — aapke reserve players mein kaise nahi hai who (Why he is not in your reserves), if he is such a strong contender. Sometimes, you know, selection meetings can be quite interesting, and the discussions that happen in them can be very interesting.”

Earlier, BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar distanced himself from Iyer’s omission with a casual reply, saying (via Hindustan Times):

“With regards to Shreyas, I mean, you need to tell him who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that we have to pick 15 at the moment; he'll have to wait for his chance.”

BCCI @BCCI 🚨 #TeamIndia's squad for the #AsiaCup 2025 🔽 Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana,

Shreyas Iyer is likely to next play the three-match ODI series in Australia, beginning on October 19.

