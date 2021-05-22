“An amazing, interesting idea” - Inzamam-ul-Haq on Rahul Dravid coaching India during Sri Lanka tour

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq has termed the likely appointment of Rahul Dravid as Team India coach for the Sri Lanka limited-overs tour as “an amazing, interesting idea.”

The need for a separate coach for the Lankan tour in July cropped up as head Team India coach Ravi Shastri will be in England with the Test squad. The Virat Kohli-led team will be playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as five Tests against England.

According to Inzamam, Rahul Dravid is a very good choice as coach since he has worked with youngsters at the junior level while mentoring them towards becoming match-winners. The former Pakistan captain stated on his YouTube channel:

"I had mentioned Rahul Dravid earlier as well… how he started producing players from the Under-19 group, who have gone on to play for the Indian team on a regular basis. And even now I 'm hearing that the team which is going to Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid could be its coach, he could look after it. I think that's an amazing, interesting idea."

Great news for all Indian cricket fans 🇮🇳



Rahul Dravid to coach the limited-overs side on the tour of Sri Lanka 🤩#SLvIND #India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/bmKjApG2mv — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 20, 2021

Rahul Dravid is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Before that, he served as the coach of the India A and India Under-19 teams as well. In fact, Dravid was the coach when India lifted the Under-19 World Cup under Prithvi Shaw's captaincy in 2018. The 48-year-old also earned accolades after several youngsters mentored by him played a key role in India’s Test series win in Australia.

India are bringing a change in world cricket: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Inzamam-Ul-Haq further lauded India for putting together such a strong domestic structure in place that they are able to field two different international teams.

"India are bringing a change in world cricket and I believe whichever nation strengthens its base, improves its First-Class structure, that country would be able to do what India are doing now – fielding two different international teams almost at the same time. If India are able to successfully pull it off, it will set a benchmark for the rest of the teams," Inzamam elaborated.

India will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka from July 13-27.

Has Rahul Dravid worked with the Indian senior team before?

Yes, Rahul Dravid had a short stint with the Indian team as a batting consultant during the MS Dhoni-led side’s tour of England in 2014. The Indian legend spent some valuable time with the team’s young batsmen, giving them advice on how to counter the challenging England conditions.

World cup winning Indian U-19 Cricket team with Coach Rahul Dravid and other coaching staff in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/2vHShYzMmj — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018