“An amazing, interesting idea” - Inzamam-ul-Haq on Rahul Dravid coaching India during Sri Lanka tour

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq has termed the likely appointment of Rahul Dravid as Team India coach for the Sri Lanka limited-overs tour as “an amazing, interesting idea.”
The need for a separate coach for the Lankan tour in July cropped up as head Team India coach Ravi Shastri will be in England with the Test squad. The Virat Kohli-led team will be playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as five Tests against England.
According to Inzamam, Rahul Dravid is a very good choice as coach since he has worked with youngsters at the junior level while mentoring them towards becoming match-winners. The former Pakistan captain stated on his YouTube channel:
"I had mentioned Rahul Dravid earlier as well… how he started producing players from the Under-19 group, who have gone on to play for the Indian team on a regular basis. And even now I 'm hearing that the team which is going to Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid could be its coach, he could look after it. I think that's an amazing, interesting idea."
Rahul Dravid is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Before that, he served as the coach of the India A and India Under-19 teams as well. In fact, Dravid was the coach when India lifted the Under-19 World Cup under Prithvi Shaw's captaincy in 2018. The 48-year-old also earned accolades after several youngsters mentored by him played a key role in India’s Test series win in Australia.
India are bringing a change in world cricket: Inzamam-Ul-Haq
Inzamam-Ul-Haq further lauded India for putting together such a strong domestic structure in place that they are able to field two different international teams.
"India are bringing a change in world cricket and I believe whichever nation strengthens its base, improves its First-Class structure, that country would be able to do what India are doing now – fielding two different international teams almost at the same time. If India are able to successfully pull it off, it will set a benchmark for the rest of the teams," Inzamam elaborated.
India will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka from July 13-27.
Has Rahul Dravid worked with the Indian senior team before?
Yes, Rahul Dravid had a short stint with the Indian team as a batting consultant during the MS Dhoni-led side’s tour of England in 2014. The Indian legend spent some valuable time with the team’s young batsmen, giving them advice on how to counter the challenging England conditions.