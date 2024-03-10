“An occasion I would cherish for the rest of my life” - Ravichandran Ashwin thanks teammates who made his 100th Test a memorable affair

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed gratitude for the support and efforts made by his teammates to make his 100th Test memorable. Ashwin reached the milestone at the recently concluded 5th Test against England in Dharamshala.

He performed admirably with the ball in the match, picking up nine wickets across the two innings, which included a match-winning 5-wicket haul on day 3. Interestingly, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a 5-wicket haul in both his debut and 100th Test.

Ashwin also received a special cap from head coach Rahul Dravid during the felicitation ceremony ahead of the start of play on day 1 of the Test. His teammates also gave him a guard of honor while entering the field after that.

Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos with a caption, thanking the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja for making the occasion extra special. He wrote:

"Some moments cannot be expressed through words even if one is good at it .🤩🤩 Let me try anyways😂😂 @jaspritb1 @rohitsharma45 @royalnavghan & Rahul bhai made all the efforts possible to make this an occasion I would cherish for the rest of my life and that’s something I will be grateful for."

"A BIG 🙏 THANK YOU to all the unsung heroes who have kept me going through all the stumbling blocks that I have faced over the years. @kamlesh_physio @dilip.tk19 @dayanandagarani & @hariprasadmohan this moment wouldn’t have been possible without these wonderful support crew."

"The standout moment of the series"- Rahul Dravid on Ravichandran Ashwin returning to Rajkot after flying to Chennai during 3rd Test

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the conclusion of the 5th Test, Rahul Dravid hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for his commitment to the team.

The veteran off-spinner traveled to Chennai midway through the 3rd Test in Rajkot due to a personal emergency and then joined the Indian team the next day again. Dravid opined that it was the standout moment in the series for India. He said:

"I will say Ashwin coming back to the team after what he went through after 24 hours and wanting to come back and contribute for the team - I think really signifies what this team is about and the character of the team. And I think that was just for me, probably the standout moment of the series and really gladdens your heart as a coach to kind of environment that that had been created."

