Angelo Matthews: 3 best ODI knocks

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Matthews is one of the most underrated all-rounders in world cricket. A robust batting technique backed by his ability to take wickets consistently and athleticism on the field, he is a prized asset for any team.

Since making his debut in 2008 in a 50-over game against Zimbabwe, Matthews' stock only went up until injuries halted his bright career. Despite a start-stop career, Angelo Matthews has represented Sri Lanka in 90 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 78 T20I games.

Over the last decade, the 34-year-old has played many monumental innings for his country. Matthews' match-winning knocks against Australia in 2010 and Pakistan in 2012 are some of the best moments of his long career.

Let us take a look at three best ODI knocks of Angelo Matthews:

3) 139* vs India (5th ODI, 2014)

Angelo Matthews produced a masterclass in the fifth ODI against India, scoring an unbeaten century. Sri Lanka made a fiery start through Tillakratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene but a couple of wickets halted their run flow.

Matthews walked in at No.5 and took time to steady the ship. He crossed his fifty in the 40th over. After reaching his fifty, Matthews shifted gears and helped Sri Lanka accumulate 114 runs from the final 10 overs. And most of these runs came from Matthews' bat.

He hit Ambati Rayudu for two sixes and a four in the 41st over and did not stop the onslaught until the final ball of the innings. By the time he walked back after the 50th over, Angelo Matthews had 139 runs under his belt including 10 towering sixes.

It needed another masterclass to trump Matthews' unbeaten knock and Virat Kohli responded with an identical score to take India home with eight balls to spare.

Sri Lanka v South Africa – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

2) 77* vs Australia (1st ODI, 2010)

Angelo Matthews unleashed a sustained assault against Australia to steal a sublime victory in the first match of the 2010 ODI series in Melbourne.

Chasing 240 runs, the Islanders were 108 for eight with 132 runs still needed to win the game. While everyone thought the game was over, Matthews paired up with Lasith Malinga to chase an improbable target.

By the time Malinga was out for 56, Sri Lanka had registered 239 runs on the board. Matthews batted incredibly well and mixed up his slog hitting with some classic strokeplay.

His aerial drives after charging down the wicket against the fiery Aussie pacers will remain etched in the memory of the cricket lovers. He remained unbeaten on 77 runs from 84 deliveries including eight boundaries and one six, and helped Sri Lanka notch up a historic win in Melbourne.

1) 80* against Pakistan (5th ODI, 2012)

The masterclass against Pakistan at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will arguably go down as Angelo Matthews' best ODI knock.

He came out to bat at a time when Sri Lanka had lost a couple of quick wickets after a steady start. Pakistan were looking to nip their way back into the game.

But a calm and assured Angelo Matthews rescued his country once again and steered them to a thrilling victory by batting with the tail. Sri Lanka were stuck at 138 for 6 in the 35th over, chasing a total of 248.

Mathews didn't flinch. He was selective in the balls he picked to hit, showed confidence in his lower-order and indulged in a lot of touch-play to work the gaps in the field. He managed to take Sri Lanka home with two balls to spare.

He remained unbeaten on 80 runs from 76 balls including four boundaries and two sixes to clinch the series for his side.

Edited by Diptanil Roy