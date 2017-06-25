The players have coped well despite Anil Kumble's exit, says Sanjay Bangar

What's the story?

Sanjay Bangar, batting coach of the Indian Cricket Team, opened up on Anil Kumble not continuing as the head coach of India. He credited Kumble for the excellent performances of the team in the past one year. Referring to the team's state of mind after Kumble's exit, Bangar commented that it was definitely hard but the team is slowly coping with the void that has been created.

“We are professionals and such things are part and parcel of any organisation, where changes happen. The support staff and the players have shown a lot of professionalism in compartmentalising the issues and so far we have coped up really well,” said Bangar on the eve of the second ODI between India and West Indies.

In case didn't know...

Former head coach of India, Anil Kumble refused to extend his tenure with the team on grounds of “untenable” relationship with the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. Reports about a rift between the two were doing rounds since the beginning of Champions Trophy a month ago. However, the two always maintained silence over the matter and it was expected that Kumble would continue and travel for India's tour of West Indies.

Kumble, on the other hand, made his decision public via Social Media in which he stated that Captain Kohli's reservations about the former's style are one of the issues behind the differences in the opinion.

The heart of the matter

Sanjay Bangar didn't deny that under Kumble, team India tasted an incredible amount of success. He also discussed the effect of Kumble's exit on the team. He said that it was not easy for anyone but the team was focussed on the most important job on their hands at the time. He agreed that in Kumble's absence, it was difficult for the players but the senior team members like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli worked hard with others and used their experience to guide them.

Bangar also took the chance to comment on the relationship between the coach and a player. He said that just like any other relationship, this equation demands trust. A coach's rapport with the player is disturbed when the former fails to earn the trust of the players.

He also spoke about the future of senior players in the team. He said that players like Dhoni and Yuvraj have always revived the team in the most difficult of situations. Hence, as long as the player is fit and capable of delivering good performances on the field, their future in the game is safe.

What's next?

Team India currently has no head coach and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has resumed the job of finding the best man suited for the job. India will face West Indies in the second ODI today.

Author's take

The Indian Cricket team has its unique history with coaches. They have seen their own share of ups and downs. The absence of a head coach certainly has its own effects on the team. However, the presence of senior players in the team makes a difference as they can use their experience to guide the other members of the team.

It is essential that the players and the coach share a comfortable relationship so that any kind of disagreement does not reach the level where it cannot be dissolved despite external interference.