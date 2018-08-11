Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arjun Tendulkar involved in a unique occupation at Lord's; spotted by Bhajji

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
498   //    11 Aug 2018, 17:34 IST

Bhajji with Arjun Tendulkar
Bhajji with Arjun Tendulkar

While the Indian senior contingent is at it against a confident English side on the sprawling greens of the Lord's Cricket Ground during the second Test of the Specsavers' series, we are also aware of how Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar himself, has made himself available for varying kinds of service for the team, as well as for the ground staff. Arjun, who is currently in London for a training session with MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) Young Cricketers, was in news on Day 2 as he took some time off from his own match-practice, to help out the staff, on a rain-ravaged environment.

And now, it turns out he has switched to a new occupation on Day 3. It is a widely known fact that the MCC offers access to cricket commentary on every international match, Middlesex county games, and the majority of minor match fixtures at Lord's throughout the season. As MCC owns the Lord's ground, they have the authority to make such decisions. The unique service is being provided in partnership with the RNIB (Royal National Institute for the Blind), London.

Commentary on international and Middlesex CCC matches is provided by BBC Radio, while for many matches at Lord's not covered by the BBC, MCC's has its own team of volunteer commentators who come from all walks of life, providing coverage both to spectators in the ground as well as to the rest of the world as well, via internet radio.

Meanwhile, for spectators actually, in the ground, all live match-day commentary is available to listen to, via the purchase of a special "Lord’s Radio" from the "Lord’s Shop", which is set up just outside the stadium, dealing with specific souvenirs and the like. And Arjun was one of the lads to have signed up for the Lord's Radio volunteer duty during today's play, only to be spotted later by Indian spin-king Harbhajan Singh, who was also present in the venue on account of commentating duties for SPN-Sports India.

Take a look at what Bhajji tweeted out:

Apparently, Arjun has sold most of the radios assigned to him, with only a few left. Each radio is priced at £20, as seen from the picture attached.

Earlier on Day 2, Arjun's actions were lauded by the Lord's Ground management, as they put up this tweet:

Altogether, the youngster is having the time of his life, having excelled in the Sri Lankan tour with the under-19 India side last month. And now, the great maestro's son seems to show the world that he intends to follow the footsteps of his father, not only in playing the game but also with respectable deeds outside of it.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Sachin Tendulkar
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Indian cricketers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
What India’s strategy should be to win the 2nd Test at Lords
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Day 1 of the second Test between India...
RELATED STORY
7 iconic venues where Sachin Tendulkar failed to score an...
RELATED STORY
3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England...
RELATED STORY
3 Things Inida must overcome to win the Lords Test
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sachin Tendulkar wants 'more runs'...
RELATED STORY
England vs India ODIs: 5 instances when England got...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test
IND 107/10
ENG 187/5 (46.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | England lead India by 80 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us