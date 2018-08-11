Arjun Tendulkar involved in a unique occupation at Lord's; spotted by Bhajji

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 498 // 11 Aug 2018, 17:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bhajji with Arjun Tendulkar

While the Indian senior contingent is at it against a confident English side on the sprawling greens of the Lord's Cricket Ground during the second Test of the Specsavers' series, we are also aware of how Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar himself, has made himself available for varying kinds of service for the team, as well as for the ground staff. Arjun, who is currently in London for a training session with MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) Young Cricketers, was in news on Day 2 as he took some time off from his own match-practice, to help out the staff, on a rain-ravaged environment.

And now, it turns out he has switched to a new occupation on Day 3. It is a widely known fact that the MCC offers access to cricket commentary on every international match, Middlesex county games, and the majority of minor match fixtures at Lord's throughout the season. As MCC owns the Lord's ground, they have the authority to make such decisions. The unique service is being provided in partnership with the RNIB (Royal National Institute for the Blind), London.

Commentary on international and Middlesex CCC matches is provided by BBC Radio, while for many matches at Lord's not covered by the BBC, MCC's has its own team of volunteer commentators who come from all walks of life, providing coverage both to spectators in the ground as well as to the rest of the world as well, via internet radio.

Meanwhile, for spectators actually, in the ground, all live match-day commentary is available to listen to, via the purchase of a special "Lord’s Radio" from the "Lord’s Shop", which is set up just outside the stadium, dealing with specific souvenirs and the like. And Arjun was one of the lads to have signed up for the Lord's Radio volunteer duty during today's play, only to be spotted later by Indian spin-king Harbhajan Singh, who was also present in the venue on account of commentating duties for SPN-Sports India.

Take a look at what Bhajji tweeted out:

Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50 rush guys only few left 😜 junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy pic.twitter.com/8TD2Rv6G1V — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 11, 2018

Apparently, Arjun has sold most of the radios assigned to him, with only a few left. Each radio is priced at £20, as seen from the picture attached.

Earlier on Day 2, Arjun's actions were lauded by the Lord's Ground management, as they put up this tweet:

👋 Arjun Tendulkar!



Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/PVo2iiLCcv — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018

Altogether, the youngster is having the time of his life, having excelled in the Sri Lankan tour with the under-19 India side last month. And now, the great maestro's son seems to show the world that he intends to follow the footsteps of his father, not only in playing the game but also with respectable deeds outside of it.