"Arshdeep Singh looked totally out of form" - Danish Kaneria on Indian bowler's costly spell in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh had an off day with the ball in the T20I series opener against New Zealand on Friday, January 27.

Assessing the left-arm seamer's performance, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria stated that the bowler looked totally out of form. He noted that while Arshdeep is known to swing the ball early on, he failed to do so, despite the helpful conditions.

Kaneria made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel after India's 21-run loss to New Zealand. He said:

"Arshdeep Singh looked totally out of form. He wasn't able to find his rhythm. Usually, we see him swing the ball both ways. However, that was completely missing this time, despite the helpful conditions."

Arshdeep has struggled for form in T20Is lately. He was taken to the cleaners by the New Zealand batters in the death overs. The youngster conceded 27 runs off the 20th over, the most by an Indian bowler in the final over of an innings in T20Is.

He started off the over with a no-ball. Overstepping has been a major cause of concern for Arshdeep. While he has played just 24 matches so far, he holds the unwanted record of bowling the highest number of no-balls in T20Is.

"Washington Sundar was brilliant with the ball" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria, meanwhile, lauded Washington Sundar for his tidy spell in the first T20I against New Zealand. He suggested that skipper Hardik Pandya should have considered starting bowling with the spinner.

Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the contest. He scalped the crucial wickets of Finn Allen and Mark Chapman, conceding just 22 runs from his full quota of four overs.

On this, Kaneria said:

"Washington Sundar was brilliant with the ball. He provided India with two early breakthroughs. However, India failed to capitalize on that. Instead of bowling the new ball himself, Hardik Pandya should have given it to Sundar. He was very good with his line and length."

Sundar also starred with the bat for the Men in Blue, slamming a gutsy half-century under pressure. However, the left-handed batter's 50-run knock went in vain as India failed to chase down New Zealand's total of 176, losing the match by 21 runs.

