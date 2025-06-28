Arshdeep Singh vs Akash Deep - who should replace Jasprit Bumrah if he's rested for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test?

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the second Test to manage his workload. India are set to face England in the second Test of the five-match series starting Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India lost the opening Test by five wickets at Headingley as England chased down 371 runs in the fourth innings on the fifth day. Jasprit Bumrah bagged five wickets in the first innings. Before the start of the series, it was announced that Bumrah would play only three out of the five Tests to manage his workload and fitness.

With reports emerging that he is likely to miss the second Test, it now remains to be seen who will replace him should he miss out. While Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were already in the XI for the first Test, India have two options in Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep on the bench. Either of the two pacers could replace Jasprit Bumrah, but who should it be?

Arshdeep Singh's case for a Test debut

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad, is yet to make his debut in the format for India. However, he has an impressive first-class record, having picked up 66 wickets from 21 matches. Arshdeep also has the experience of County Cricket, where he played for Kent last year and bagged 13 wickets from five County Championship matches.

Arshdeep can move the ball both ways. He can trouble the top-order batters, particularly the openers, with the new ball up front. Both English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett displayed solid form in the opening Test. Arshdeep, as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, could prove to be an attacking option against the English top order.

Needless to say, he also brings some variety into the attack being a left-arm pacer. While he has been exceptional in the white-ball formats, he will be keen to translate those performances with the red ball as well, should he get the opportunity to make his Test debut.

A comeback for Akash Deep?

On the other hand, Akash Deep has already made his Test debut for India, having represented the team in seven matches so far. He has bagged 15 wickets at an average of 35.20, having made his debut against England at Ranchi in 2024.

While he impressed with three wickets on his debut, his performances have not quite been the same in the other games. Should Akash Deep come in for Jasprit Bumrah, the Bengal pacer does have the ability to move the ball laterally off the seam.

He played two Tests in Australia during India's previous overseas tour, where he picked up five wickets but had an average of 54 and an economy of 3.46. The case for Akash Deep is his experience of already having played Test cricket, and his first-class record, having picked up 128 wickets from 38 matches at an average of 24.19.

Arshdeep Singh holds the edge over Akash Deep to replace Jasprit Bumrah

While both Arshdeep and Akash Deep are viable options to replace Jasprit Bumrah, coming in with their strengths, Arshdeep seems to hold the edge over his teammate to come in should the need arise.

Given India already have three right-arm fast bowlers in Siraj, Prasidh, and Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep being a left-arm pacer brings a different angle and option that captain Shubman Gill can look up to.

India struggled to pick up wickets when Bumrah did not fire, which also puts Arshdeep slightly ahead of Akash Deep as an attacking and wicket-taking option given the style of cricket the English batters have been playing with.

